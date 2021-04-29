Microsurgery effective in treating varicose veins

LOWER RISKS: Laser and VenaSeal have a 95% to 98% success rate in treating varicose veins, which, if left untreated, could cause blood clots and artery diseases

By Wu Liang-yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taoyuan Chang Gung Medical Hospital on Tuesday announced two novel microsurgery procedures to treat varicose veins, a condition that could cause artery diseases and potentially lethal blood clots if left untreated.

Less than 1 percent of Taiwanese with varicose veins seek treatment, said Chang Shyue-luen (張學倫), a dermatologist at the hospital.

This unwillingness to seek treatment could turn into a serious health problem, because varicose veins could lead to swelling, pain, ulcers and the formation of blood clots that could be lethal if they travel to the lungs, he said.

Taoyuan Chang Gung Medical Hospital dermatologist Chang Shyue-luen, left, attends a news conference at the hospital on Tuesday to announce two novel microsurgery procedures to treat varicose veins. Photo: CNA

Pills and ointments are only partially effective in treating the condition, while progressive compression socks could halt, but not reverse the condition, he said.

Two novel types of microsurgeries — laser and VenaSeal system — could be used to treat varicose veins, he said, adding that these procedures have a lower risk of complications because they do not require large incisions, hospitalization or full anesthesia.

Laser therapy utilizes a laser beam to apply heat to the walls of the affected vein, which seals off the vein, he said.

The procedure causes only a slight swelling and has a 95 percent success rate, but patients will have to wear compression socks after the procedure, he said.

The VenaSeal procedure, which applies a medical adhesive via a catheter to seal off the vein, has a 98 percent success rate and patients do not need to wear compression socks afterward, he said.

Compared with untreated patients, people who had microsurgeries to treat varicose veins reduce their risks of blood clots, pulmonary embolism and artery diseases by 51 percent, 44 percent and 36 percent respectively, Chang said, citing a study by the hospital.

The study, which utilized the hospital’s thousands of clinical cases, was published last month in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions, he said.