The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday published the public venues that one of the three new local cases of COVID-19 had visited on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.
Case No. 1,112 is a Taiwanese man in his 70s and is the younger brother of an earlier confirmed case — a man in his 70s and his wife, who were both diagnosed with COVID-19 during quarantine after returning from Canada earlier this month.
Case No. 1,112 had visited the quarantined couple at their home when his brother had a fall, and stayed for about half an hour.
He continued to bring meals to his sister-in-law after she was placed under home isolation after his brother was hospitalized for COVID-19.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the man had visited several places in Taoyuan during Tuesday and Wednesday last week, when he was likely contagious.
People who visited the places around the time the man did should practice self-health management, and seek medical attention immediately if they develop suspected symptoms of COVID-19 before Wednesday next week, Chen said.
On Tuesday last week, the man attended a dance class at Pingjhen District’s (平鎮) Bei Sing Activity Center (北興活動中心) between 1:20pm and 3:30pm; visited Too Lazy to Cook Hakka Noodle Store’s (懶得煮客家麵食館) Jinling (金陵) branch in Pingjhen at about 4pm; and went to Amanda Dance Hall (阿曼達舞場) in Jhongli District (中壢) from 5pm to 9:30pm.
On Wednesday last week, he attended classes for senior citizens between 9am and 11:30am, and at about 1pm at Jong-Bu Elementary School (中埔國小) in Taoyuan District (桃園).
The CECC also announced that the daughter of a China Airlines (CAL) pilot, and the two sons and daughter of another CAL pilot tested positive for immunoglobulin G antibodies against COVID-19, indicating a previous infection.
The two pilots had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that as two of the children are students at Kang Chiao International School’s Linkou campus, the city has ordered the school to suspend all in-person classes immediately and switch to online classes until Wednesday next week.
Contact tracing is being conducted, with 193 teachers and students scheduled for testing so far, the city’s Department of Health said.
Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that as the mother of two students at Taoyuan Municipal Ximen Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19, and one of the children had tested positive for antibodies, the city has ordered that the two children’s classes be suspended for a week, until Wednesday next week.
Additional reporting by CNA
