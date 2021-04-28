The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) that expands the definition of “abuse” to include “acts of omission,” with those convicted facing up to two years in prison and a fine of up to NT$2 million (US$71,672).
Under the current law, “abuse” is defined as actively harming or treating animals in such a way as to render them unable to physically function as a result of violence, administering the wrong drugs or other improper behavior when rearing, looking after or dealing with them.
However, starving animals to death or leaving them to fend for themselves can also be an act of abuse, said Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃), one of the lawmakers who sponsored the amendment to the 1998 act.
The amendment also adds harassing animals with objects — defined as “the improper use of objects” — to the act’s definition of abuse.
At present, harassing, abusing or injuring animals is illegal, and anyone convicted of killing, deliberately hurting or causing injury to an animal can be sentenced to up to two years in jail and be fined NT$200,000 to NT$2 million.
The amendment also revises Article 14-1 of the act, which currently bans the use of “explosive materials, poison, traps, electricity, corrosive substances, or firearms to capture animals without the prior consent of the competent authorities.”
The revision deletes the phrase “without the prior consent of the competent authorities,” the Legislative Yuan said.
Lawmakers also revised Article 22-1 of the act. This currently stipulates that the competent authorities of a special municipality or a provincial county or city must regularly inspect and conduct quality reviews of licensed pet breeding farms and vendors, based on regulations established by the central government.
The revisions add that regular inspection reports must be made publicly available.
Once the revision is promulgated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), it would come into effect immediately.
