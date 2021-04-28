Taiwan to raise subsidies to boost flagging birthrate

Staff writer, with CNA





The government plans to increase the funding it provides to help couples raise children, hoping to reverse historically low birthrates.

The government would raise its budget for boosting the birthrate to NT$85 billion (US$3.05 billion) by 2023, up from NT$15 billion in 2016 and NT$55 billion this year, Premier Su Cheng-chang (蘇貞昌) said in a statement issued by the Executive Yuan on Monday.

Su did not detail how the additional funding would be spent, but said that the government’s monthly child-raising subsidy would increase from NT$3,500 to NT$5,000 in August next year.

The government also plans to increase the number of prenatal checkups covered by the National Health Insurance (NHI) program from the current 10 and provide subsidies for other prenatal care, Su said.

Over the past few years, the government has increased the special tax deduction for people with preschool children aged five and younger to NT$120,000, increased the number of public and semi-public preschools or kindergartens, and reduced preschool fees, the statement said.

Those efforts have yet to reverse the decline in the crude birthrate, which has fallen from 8.86 per 1,000 in 2016 to 8.23 in 2017, 7.7 in 2018, 7.53 in 2019 and a record low of 7.01 last year, Ministry of the Interior data showed.

Last year, 165,249 babies were born in Taiwan, also a record low.

Prior to 2018, the crude birthrate had fallen below eight per 1,000 only once, in 2010, when it hit 7.21, with 166,886 births. That was the year after Taiwan’s economy struggled during the global financial crisis.

A recent CIA report ranked Taiwan last out of 227 countries and territories for total fertility rate, the average number of children expected to be born per woman during their childbearing years.

One of the areas the government is looking at is improving fertility treatment.

Su wrote on Facebook that about 18,000 women in Taiwan receive treatment for infertility per year, and the government is studying the feasibility of expanding the NHI program to cover infertility.

The Executive Yuan statement said that Su has instructed the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics to propose a plan in the next two weeks for subsidizing infertility treatment, the statement said.

Meanwhile, to create a supportive child-rearing and work environment, Su said that he would instruct the Ministry of Labor to learn from other countries, and consult with businesses to establish more flexible working hours and allow unpaid parental leave.