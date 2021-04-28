Taiwan is preparing medical aid and other assistance for India as the COVID-19 outbreak there worsens, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Monday, after the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) accused the government of inaction over the crisis.
The ministry “has directed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India to learn about their most pressing medical needs,” Ou said in a statement.
“We have begun to coordinate with medical institutions and relevant platforms in Taiwan to consolidate resources and to speed up humanitarian assistance procedures,” she said.
Medical oxygen-related equipment is part of the planned aid, Ou said.
Taiwan’s two offices in New Delhi and Chennai have been contacting overseas Taiwanese in their jurisdictions to learn about their situation and provide assistance, Ou said.
She said that Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has asked his deputies to convey the concern of Taiwanese and their willingness to help to India Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das, India’s envoy to Taiwan.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially
BE PREPARED: The coast guard protects the Pratas and Itu Aba islands with anti-aircraft guns and mortars, while the military can counter a Chinese invasion, officials said Defense systems on two of Taiwan’s islands in the disputed South China Sea are capable of deterring an invasion by Chinese forces, defense officials said yesterday. During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had commissioned three new vessels last week, including a Type 075 helicopter landing dock. The new amphibious assault vessel gives the Chinese navy the ability to launch various helicopters that could attack enemy vessels, ground forces or submarines, and could also be used to deploy landing craft and troops,