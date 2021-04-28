Taiwan preparing emergency aid for India, ministry says

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is preparing medical aid and other assistance for India as the COVID-19 outbreak there worsens, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Monday, after the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) accused the government of inaction over the crisis.

The ministry “has directed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India to learn about their most pressing medical needs,” Ou said in a statement.

“We have begun to coordinate with medical institutions and relevant platforms in Taiwan to consolidate resources and to speed up humanitarian assistance procedures,” she said.

Medical oxygen-related equipment is part of the planned aid, Ou said.

Taiwan’s two offices in New Delhi and Chennai have been contacting overseas Taiwanese in their jurisdictions to learn about their situation and provide assistance, Ou said.

She said that Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has asked his deputies to convey the concern of Taiwanese and their willingness to help to India Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das, India’s envoy to Taiwan.