Taipei police arrest suspect in cat, bird shootings

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Taipei police yesterday questioned a 29-year-old man for allegedly shooting a pet cat and firing at birds in Wenshan District’s (文山) Jingmei area (景美).

Police first received a report on Saturday by a man surnamed Liu (劉), who said his cat was lying on the balcony when he heard two loud sounds and later found his cat rolling around in pain, bleeding profusely from a wound in the face.

Liu rushed his cat to a veterinarian, who extracted a 17mm pellet from the cat’s face.

An examination showed that the shot had shattered the cat’s nasal bone on the right, affecting its breathing and ability to smell.

“I live near the Jingmei MRT Station, which is frequented by many elderly people and children. I urge the police to catch the offender, as today he shot my cat, but what if he starts shooting kids tomorrow?” Liu said.

Tsai Chih-jan (蔡致然), the criminal investigation chief at Taipei’s Jingmei Second Police Precinct, said that the police also received several reports on Saturday night that a man holding what looked like a gun was firing at birds in the trees at a local park.

After reviewing video footage, police were able to identify and track down the suspect, surnamed Wu (吳).

Police yesterday morning served him with a summons and searched his residence, where they found one airsoft gun, and stashes of ammunition, including 237 lead pellets, 50 aluminum pellets and 59 gas cartridges, Tsai said.

Wu faces pending charges for shooting at animals to cause injury and possession of illegal firearms, Tsai said

When questioned, Wu was quoted as saying that he shot the cat and birds for fun, adding that it was the first time he had done so.