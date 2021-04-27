Taipei police yesterday questioned a 29-year-old man for allegedly shooting a pet cat and firing at birds in Wenshan District’s (文山) Jingmei area (景美).
Police first received a report on Saturday by a man surnamed Liu (劉), who said his cat was lying on the balcony when he heard two loud sounds and later found his cat rolling around in pain, bleeding profusely from a wound in the face.
Liu rushed his cat to a veterinarian, who extracted a 17mm pellet from the cat’s face.
An examination showed that the shot had shattered the cat’s nasal bone on the right, affecting its breathing and ability to smell.
“I live near the Jingmei MRT Station, which is frequented by many elderly people and children. I urge the police to catch the offender, as today he shot my cat, but what if he starts shooting kids tomorrow?” Liu said.
Tsai Chih-jan (蔡致然), the criminal investigation chief at Taipei’s Jingmei Second Police Precinct, said that the police also received several reports on Saturday night that a man holding what looked like a gun was firing at birds in the trees at a local park.
After reviewing video footage, police were able to identify and track down the suspect, surnamed Wu (吳).
Police yesterday morning served him with a summons and searched his residence, where they found one airsoft gun, and stashes of ammunition, including 237 lead pellets, 50 aluminum pellets and 59 gas cartridges, Tsai said.
Wu faces pending charges for shooting at animals to cause injury and possession of illegal firearms, Tsai said
When questioned, Wu was quoted as saying that he shot the cat and birds for fun, adding that it was the first time he had done so.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially