Three people found dead in apparent suicide, police say

SUICIDE PACT? The three met on a chat site, and talked about having negative thoughts and how unhappy they were, an initial probe showed

Staff reporter, with CNA





Three people were found dead on Sunday in a rented vehicle in Taichung, in what police suspected was an apparent suicide.

Police said that there was no obvious link between the three people — a woman and two men — and their families are not aware of any relationship between them.

The woman, 29, was from Kaohsiung, while the two men, 28 and 25, were from Changhua and Taichung, police said.

The vehicle was spotted by a soldier at 1:54pm near a military camp, on a backroad in Guguan (谷關) mountains in Heping District (和平).

Police said that they when they arrived on the scene, they found the woman dead in the driver’s seat, holding a suicide note, and one of the men in the back seat was also lifeless.

The other man in the back seat showed signs of life, but died shortly afterward at a hospital, police said.

It was evident that charcoal had been burnt in the vehicle, police said, adding it was not clear why the three people might have committed suicide.

In the suicide note, the woman said she was “under a lot of stress” and could not take it any longer, and mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on, police said.

After a background check, Taichung police identified the woman, surnamed Lin (林), and the two men as Huang (黃) and Chang (張), who was a squadron captain at the Taipei Traffic Police Corps.

Chang’s colleagues were shocked on hearing the news, saying that Chang had good interaction at work, and that they had not seen any unusual signs in the past few weeks.

One officer said Chang had said he was having health problems and filed for several months’ leave.

Huang’s mother was quoted by police as saying that he had a mental illness and had been unemployed.

Lin’s mother said that Lin had given birth to a baby girl in October last year and that she had attempted to take her own life four years ago because of a mental condition.

A preliminary investigation by police showed that the three first linked up on an online chat site and later started a Line group where they chatted regularly, talking about their unhappiness, pessimistic outlook and having negative thoughts.

That could have led to a suicide pact, police said.