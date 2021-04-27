Three people were found dead on Sunday in a rented vehicle in Taichung, in what police suspected was an apparent suicide.
Police said that there was no obvious link between the three people — a woman and two men — and their families are not aware of any relationship between them.
The woman, 29, was from Kaohsiung, while the two men, 28 and 25, were from Changhua and Taichung, police said.
The vehicle was spotted by a soldier at 1:54pm near a military camp, on a backroad in Guguan (谷關) mountains in Heping District (和平).
Police said that they when they arrived on the scene, they found the woman dead in the driver’s seat, holding a suicide note, and one of the men in the back seat was also lifeless.
The other man in the back seat showed signs of life, but died shortly afterward at a hospital, police said.
It was evident that charcoal had been burnt in the vehicle, police said, adding it was not clear why the three people might have committed suicide.
In the suicide note, the woman said she was “under a lot of stress” and could not take it any longer, and mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on, police said.
After a background check, Taichung police identified the woman, surnamed Lin (林), and the two men as Huang (黃) and Chang (張), who was a squadron captain at the Taipei Traffic Police Corps.
Chang’s colleagues were shocked on hearing the news, saying that Chang had good interaction at work, and that they had not seen any unusual signs in the past few weeks.
One officer said Chang had said he was having health problems and filed for several months’ leave.
Huang’s mother was quoted by police as saying that he had a mental illness and had been unemployed.
Lin’s mother said that Lin had given birth to a baby girl in October last year and that she had attempted to take her own life four years ago because of a mental condition.
A preliminary investigation by police showed that the three first linked up on an online chat site and later started a Line group where they chatted regularly, talking about their unhappiness, pessimistic outlook and having negative thoughts.
That could have led to a suicide pact, police said.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially