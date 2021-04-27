Group suggests changes to stalking bill

HARASSMENT: A rights advocates group proposed seven changes to the Cabinet’s proposal, including immediate protection for victims and treatment for offenders

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





As legislators prepare to deliberate an anti-stalking bill at a committee meeting on Thursday, advocates yesterday proposed seven changes, including removing the definition of stalking as “relating to sex or gender.”

The Executive Yuan on Thursday last week approved the bill, while Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said he was optimistic it could be passed by the end of the current session on May 28.

Under the bill, stalking would be punishable by up to three years in prison, commutable to a fine of up to NT$300,000 (US$10,730), while stalking with a weapon would be punishable by up to five years, commutable to a maximum fine of NT$500,000.

Taiwan Victim Human Rights Association chairman Wu Kuo-pao, center, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

It would also allow prosecutors to request detention of a suspect they believe would persist in stalking a victim, and defines actions that would constitute stalking.

Responding to this latest push in a years-long effort to pass stalking legislation, the Taiwan Victim Human Rights Association held a news conference to recommend changes to the draft.

First, association chairman Wu Kuo-pao (吳國寶) recommended tweaking the name of the bill from the “stalking harassment” (跟蹤騷擾) prevention act to the more general “harassment” (糾纏行為) prevention act.

This would better reflect the Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) term for stalking and avoid confusion with other forms of harassment, he said.

Second, Wu proposed amending the definition of harassment in the bill, saying not every action can be proven to be “against the victim’s will,” nor is every instance of stalking sexually or gender-motivated.

These two definitions should therefore be removed and replaced with the qualifier “without legitimate reason,” he said, adding that this definition would protect victims, while also delineating such actions as distinct from regular behavior.

In addition, an “other similar actions” category should be added to the eight stalking behaviors stipulated in the bill, Wu added.

Third, the draft should clearly define the authorities responsible for implementation of the law at all levels, as well as the scope of their powers and responsibilities, he said.

This should incorporate public-private cooperation to expand available resources and ensure participation across society to help prevent stalking, he said.

Fourth, the central government should establish a task force on stalking prevention and clearly define the matters under its purview, Wu added.

Fifth, the law should ensure immediate protection for victims and create a victim service network, he said.

Sixth, as stalkers often have some form of mental disorder, court orders should include treatment plans to ensure their efficacy, Wu added.

Lastly, Wu said the law should be accompanied by improvements in the policing system.

For instance, a crime prevention bureau should be established within the National Police Agency, while city and county police should form crime prevention teams, and local branches should have officers tasked with protecting victims, he added.

DPP Legislator Wu Chi-ming (吳琪銘) said that a select group of lawmakers on the Internal Administration Committee were to convene a meeting in the afternoon to discuss the bill, during which the group’s recommendations would be raised.

Lo said he believed that every party is in agreement on this matter and expects concrete movement by the end of the current legislative session.

However, if some parties insist on continuing negotiations, the legislation would continue to be delayed, he said, adding that he hoped everyone would come to the table for reasonable discussion.