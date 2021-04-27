Taiwan must aid India amid surge in COVID-19: KMT

Staff writer, with CNA





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday called on the government to provide emergency humanitarian aid to India, where there has been a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

In a statement issued by the KMT Department of International Affairs, the party also urged the government to provide assistance to Taiwanese in India, including diplomatic and consular staff.

In its appeal, the KMT said that the Indian government has been supportive of Taiwan, as evidenced by its donations to the country’s Chinese medicine development plan and its expressions of condolences in the wake of the April 2 derailment of a Taroko Express train that killed 49 people.

However, Taiwan has not taken any steps to help India, which has been reporting more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases per day for five consecutive days, the KMT said.

With the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India over the past two weeks, several other countries have been providing medical oxygen supplies to help with relief efforts, it said.

Not only Indians, but also Taiwanese living and working in India have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 situation there, the KMT said, urging Taiwan to offer assistance amid the crisis.

The statement said that the KMT has a mutual-aid partnership with the ruling and opposition parties in India, and has learned that many of the party’s friends there have contracted the virus.