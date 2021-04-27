The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday called on the government to provide emergency humanitarian aid to India, where there has been a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.
In a statement issued by the KMT Department of International Affairs, the party also urged the government to provide assistance to Taiwanese in India, including diplomatic and consular staff.
In its appeal, the KMT said that the Indian government has been supportive of Taiwan, as evidenced by its donations to the country’s Chinese medicine development plan and its expressions of condolences in the wake of the April 2 derailment of a Taroko Express train that killed 49 people.
However, Taiwan has not taken any steps to help India, which has been reporting more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases per day for five consecutive days, the KMT said.
With the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India over the past two weeks, several other countries have been providing medical oxygen supplies to help with relief efforts, it said.
Not only Indians, but also Taiwanese living and working in India have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 situation there, the KMT said, urging Taiwan to offer assistance amid the crisis.
The statement said that the KMT has a mutual-aid partnership with the ruling and opposition parties in India, and has learned that many of the party’s friends there have contracted the virus.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially