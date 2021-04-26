The Kaohsiung vegetarian food festival along the Love River is packed with tourists yesterday, the final day of the two-day event organized by the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau. Vegetarian and “yansuji” (Taiwanese fried chicken) festivals were held in different parts of Kaohsiung this weekend, attracting more than 70,000 visitors between them. Another food festival featuring hotpot is soon to be held in Kaohsiung, the city government said yestereday.
Photo copied by Ko Yu-hao, Taipei Times
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Award-winning Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to have openly supported Hong Kong’s democracy movement, has received an employment gold card. Wong’s receipt of the card, which is a combined work and residence permit given to highly skilled foreign professionals, was on Sunday confirmed by the National Development Council and Wong’s manager. The actor is in quarantine in Taiwan and plans to stay until June. He has received many offers of work here, although nothing is yet set in stone, his manager said. Wong first hinted that he was considering moving to Taiwan