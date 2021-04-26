Teen arrested over withdrawals of NT$2.08m

By Huang Hsu-lei, Chen Wen-chan and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





A 17-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of withdrawing NT$2.08 million (US$73,992) from the account of her boyfriend’s grandmother while staying at his home last month.

The girl admitted to stealing the account passbook and personal seal of her boyfriend’s grandmother and had, over about three weeks, largely drained the account, Lee Jui-fang (李瑞芳), chief of the Kaohsiung Police Department’s Sanmin Second Precinct, said on Saturday.

Lee quoted the girl’s mother as saying that she had been suspicious about her daughter’s sudden increase in spending after she returned home to Tainan, but had not been aware of the source of the money until the police visited.

By the time the police detained the teenager, she only had NT$350,000 remaining, police said.

The police said the 72-year-old victim had not been aware that the money in her Kaohsiung District Farmers’ Association savings account had been largely drained until April 8.

The association on Saturday said that during each of the nine visits the girl made the tellers had tried to call the victim, but had not been able to reach her.

The girl told the tellers that the grandmother was busy renovating her house so she could not come to withdraw the money in person, the association said.

It said that Article 3 of its contract to open an account states that a person may withdraw money from an account as long as they provide the correct personal seal and passbook.

Article 4 of the contract states that the association is only at fault when the client has reported the loss of their passbook or seal to the bank but money is still withdrawn from their account, the association added.

About one-fifth of people using the association’s banking services conduct business on behalf of account holders, such as accountants making withdrawals on behalf of a company, the association said, adding that it would greatly disrupt its banking services if it had to contact the account owner for every transaction.

The association did its duty by verifying the documents and seal, and had tried to reach the account owner, the association said, adding that the teenager should take full responsibility for her actions.