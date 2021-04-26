Bureau reports further chances of rain this week

Staff writer, with CNA





Sporadic rainfall was yesterday reported throughout Taiwan, as a wet weather system from southern China approached.

As of 8am, the most rainfall was reported in Hualien County, followed by Yilan County, Central Weather Bureau data showed.

Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林) recorded the most rain at 49mm, the data showed.

Former bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said it would be mostly cloudy throughout Taiwan today and tomorrow, with brief showers in parts of eastern Taiwan and afternoon thundershowers in the mountains.

Wu, a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that the weather could become more unstable on Wednesday as another front approaches, with showers or thundershowers occurring in more areas.

However, from Friday to Saturday the skies would clear, bringing sunshine, Wu forecast.

Although the wet weather would last a few days, it is predicted to bring only limited precipitation and would not help ease the water shortage, the meteorologist said.

In Kaohsiung, one of the areas worst hit by the water shortage, rain lasted for several hours on Saturday.

Jiasian District (甲仙) received 100mm of rain, Southern Region Water Resources Office data showed.