Four people who tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week were infected with the UK variant, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, urging people to get vaccinated as early as possible, as the AstraZeneca vaccine is about 70 percent effective against the variant.
The center reported seven cases of COVID-19 among China Airlines cargo pilots in the past week: two Taiwanese on Tuesday; two Indonesians on Friday, including one who tested positive in Australia; a Taiwanese on Saturday; and two more Taiwanese yesterday.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, yesterday said that genomic sequencing on confirmed cases related to the airline pilots have so far shown that four people were infected with the UK variant — SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.1.7.
Whole viral genome sequencing on the virus samples from the two cases reported on Tuesday showed a complete match with the UK variant, so they are considered likely a related event, he said.
Partial viral genome sequencing was conducted on virus samples from two other cases — the son of the Indonesian pilot who tested positive in Australia and another Indonesian pilot who met with the father and son at a public gathering on April 16 — and the S protein sequences were also very similar to the two previous cases, he said.
“We cannot exclude the possibility of the four cases being associated, but the correlation among them is still being investigated,” Lo said.
He said credible studies suggest that the UK variant is about 50 percent more transmissible and those infected have a 60 percent greater chance of dying compared with the original virus.
As it has become a dominant strain circulating in several countries around the world, it is difficult to assume where the pilots contracted the disease, he added.
“The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that is available in Taiwan is fairly effective against the new UK variant,” Lo said.
A study published in The Lancet on March 30 said clinical trials showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is about 70 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by the UK variant, he said.
Lo said the study showed that even if people contract the disease after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, they test positive for the virus for about one week on average, compared with those who are not vaccinated, who test positive for about two weeks.
Those who are vaccinated are likely to have lower viral loads, too, he added.
“We encourage people who are eligible for government-funded vaccinations to get vaccinated as early as possible,” he said.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Award-winning Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to have openly supported Hong Kong’s democracy movement, has received an employment gold card. Wong’s receipt of the card, which is a combined work and residence permit given to highly skilled foreign professionals, was on Sunday confirmed by the National Development Council and Wong’s manager. The actor is in quarantine in Taiwan and plans to stay until June. He has received many offers of work here, although nothing is yet set in stone, his manager said. Wong first hinted that he was considering moving to Taiwan