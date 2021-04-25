Taiwan news quick take

Staff writer, with agencies





SOCIETY

Rizzi Giovanni honored

Nearly 1,000 people yesterday took part in a Mass and memorial service for Rizzi Giovanni, an Italian priest of the Camillians religious order who had served in Taiwan for more than six decades. Giovanni died on April 18 of heart failure. He was 93. Giovanni in 1952 became the third priest in his family and was sent to Taiwan two years later. To get closer to people in Taiwan, he learned Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and frequently told people that he was a “genuine Taiwanese,” said a statement issued by Camillian Saint Mary’s Hospital Luodong, which was established by the order. Giovanni was honored with a Medical Contribution Award from the Health, Welfare and Environment Foundation and the Order of Brilliant Star with Violet Grand Cordon from the Presidential Office, and received other forms of recognition, the statement said. In December 2017, Giovanni was granted citizenship due to his contributions to society.

SOCIETY

Maps show Taiwan’s past

Maps showing the development of Taiwan and transportation routes in China during the Ming and Qing dynasties went on display at the National Palace Museum in Taipei on Friday. The exhibition, titled “Stories of Ancient Maps,” offers a rare chance to see large-scale maps — several meters in length — and to “discover stories of the time in the detailed depictions in these maps,” the museum said in a statement. There are four maps of Taiwan, drawn between 1666 and the mid-18th century, which show how the Qing government’s understanding of Taiwan improved over the century, from initially seeing it only as an island of military importance to appreciating its natural scenery, Aborigines, culture and customs, it said. The exhibition also showcases four maps depicting land and water transport in China, including two focusing on the Yangtze River. The exhibition runs until July 22.

TRAFFIC

Buses and SUV crash

A crash involving two tour buses and an SUV in Nantou County late yesterday afternoon injured 11 people, the Nantou County Police Department said. The crash was on Renhe Road, part of a provincial highway that links the Wushe (霧社) and Cingjing (清境) areas of Renai Township (仁愛). One of the buses was rear-ended by the other and hit an SUV traveling in the opposite direction after the driver lost control, police said. As of 7pm, the 11 people had been taken to hospital and only one lane of the road was open for traffic in both directions, police said, adding that an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

LITERATURE

Li Kotomi shortlisted

Li Kotomi (李琴峰) became the first Taiwanese shortlisted for Japan’s Mishima Yukio Prize since its establishment in 1988, her publisher in Taiwan said on Wednesday. Li, who was born in Taiwan in 1989 and in 2013 moved to Japan to study, is the only woman among this year’s five nominees, who were announced the same day, Unitas Publishing Co editor-in-chief Jennifer Chou (周昭翡) said. She was picked for her Japanese-language work The Island Where the Red Spider Lily Blooms, which was first published in the March edition of the Japanese literary magazine Bungakukai. The winner is to be announced on May 14. The prize, named after late Japanese writer Yukio Mishima, is held annually by Shinchosha Publishing and is a great achievement for Li, who only began learning Japanese when she was 15, Chou said.