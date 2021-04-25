SOCIETY
Rizzi Giovanni honored
Nearly 1,000 people yesterday took part in a Mass and memorial service for Rizzi Giovanni, an Italian priest of the Camillians religious order who had served in Taiwan for more than six decades. Giovanni died on April 18 of heart failure. He was 93. Giovanni in 1952 became the third priest in his family and was sent to Taiwan two years later. To get closer to people in Taiwan, he learned Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and frequently told people that he was a “genuine Taiwanese,” said a statement issued by Camillian Saint Mary’s Hospital Luodong, which was established by the order. Giovanni was honored with a Medical Contribution Award from the Health, Welfare and Environment Foundation and the Order of Brilliant Star with Violet Grand Cordon from the Presidential Office, and received other forms of recognition, the statement said. In December 2017, Giovanni was granted citizenship due to his contributions to society.
SOCIETY
Maps show Taiwan’s past
Maps showing the development of Taiwan and transportation routes in China during the Ming and Qing dynasties went on display at the National Palace Museum in Taipei on Friday. The exhibition, titled “Stories of Ancient Maps,” offers a rare chance to see large-scale maps — several meters in length — and to “discover stories of the time in the detailed depictions in these maps,” the museum said in a statement. There are four maps of Taiwan, drawn between 1666 and the mid-18th century, which show how the Qing government’s understanding of Taiwan improved over the century, from initially seeing it only as an island of military importance to appreciating its natural scenery, Aborigines, culture and customs, it said. The exhibition also showcases four maps depicting land and water transport in China, including two focusing on the Yangtze River. The exhibition runs until July 22.
TRAFFIC
Buses and SUV crash
A crash involving two tour buses and an SUV in Nantou County late yesterday afternoon injured 11 people, the Nantou County Police Department said. The crash was on Renhe Road, part of a provincial highway that links the Wushe (霧社) and Cingjing (清境) areas of Renai Township (仁愛). One of the buses was rear-ended by the other and hit an SUV traveling in the opposite direction after the driver lost control, police said. As of 7pm, the 11 people had been taken to hospital and only one lane of the road was open for traffic in both directions, police said, adding that an investigation into the crash was ongoing.
LITERATURE
Li Kotomi shortlisted
Li Kotomi (李琴峰) became the first Taiwanese shortlisted for Japan’s Mishima Yukio Prize since its establishment in 1988, her publisher in Taiwan said on Wednesday. Li, who was born in Taiwan in 1989 and in 2013 moved to Japan to study, is the only woman among this year’s five nominees, who were announced the same day, Unitas Publishing Co editor-in-chief Jennifer Chou (周昭翡) said. She was picked for her Japanese-language work The Island Where the Red Spider Lily Blooms, which was first published in the March edition of the Japanese literary magazine Bungakukai. The winner is to be announced on May 14. The prize, named after late Japanese writer Yukio Mishima, is held annually by Shinchosha Publishing and is a great achievement for Li, who only began learning Japanese when she was 15, Chou said.
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the