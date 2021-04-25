The “tabletop” portion of this year’s Han Kuang military exercises began on Friday to test Taiwan’s defense strategies and tactics against a simulated attack by China.
The “tabletop drills” officially started at noon, with Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) and Chief of the General Staff Admiral Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) overseeing the process at a command center, the Ministry of National Defense said.
The Han Kuang exercises are Taiwan’s largest annual war games and involve all branches of the armed forces. They are held annually in two stages: the tabletop drills and live-fire drills.
This year’s tabletop drills are to last for eight days, the longest in the history of the exercises since they began in 1984, military officials said.
Due to COVID-19 prevention protocols, only about 300 military personnel are participating in the drills at the command center, sources said.
In previous years, the number of military personnel taking part easily reached the thousands, the sources said.
The drills are to run around the clock for their entire duration, with a defending team using the Joint Theater Level Simulation system to test Taiwan’s ability to ward off an enemy attack under the harshest possible scenarios.
This involves putting the latest military assets of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the simulation, including its first indigenous aircraft carrier, the Shandong, J-20 stealth fighters and advanced missiles.
The Military News Agency reported that Chiu rallied officers to follow every procedure to hone their decisionmaking skills and battle management.
He asked participants to keep the contents and results of the drills confidential, the Military News Agency reported.
The live-fire component of the Han Kuang exercises is scheduled for July 12 to 16, the ministry said.
The annual exercises are being held this year as tensions rise across the Taiwan Strait.
Amid more frequent sales of US weapons to Taiwan, high-level US visits and stronger support for Taipei under former US president Donald Trump, which seems to be continuing under US President Joe Biden.
PLA sorties have entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone almost on a daily basis since the middle of September last year.
In the first 23 days of this month alone, PLA planes have flown such sorties on 18 days, with the largest show of force, involving 25 warplanes, on April 12, the ministry said.
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the