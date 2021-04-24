Ministry looks to recruit 70 English teachers from US

By Rachel Lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Education is to recruit 70 US teachers through the Foundation for Scholarly Exchanges in August to help with English-language education at elementary and junior high schools, it said yesterday.

The foundation — also known as Fulbright Taiwan — has since 2008 recruited Fulbright Program scholars as assistant English teachers in Taiwanese schools, K-12 Education Administration division head Wu Hsiao-hsia (武曉霞) said.

The Fulbright Program is sponsored by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Foundation for Scholarly Exchange executive director Randall Nadeau, left, and Deputy Minister of Education Tsai Ching-hwa pose for a picture at the Ministry of Education in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education

In the past, Fulbright scholars have assisted in English teaching in schools, through bilingual education and at language immersion camps through the foundation’s program, Wu said.

The ministry is overseeing an expansion of the program this year to increase the quality and quantity of English-language teachers and to improve teacher training, she said.

The US teaching assistants are to facilitate spoken English instruction by helping to create an environment that encourages English communication in classrooms and during extracurricular activities, she said.

The assistants would be involved in team sports, student clubs, theater and drama, field trips and cooking classes to improve English fluency, she said.

Fulbright Taiwan would also organize workshops on teaching English and on cross-cultural issues in teaching for US and Taiwanese teachers to compare notes and share experiences, she added.