Council thanks US lawmakers over resolution stance

Mainland Affairs Council spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) on Thursday thanked US lawmakers for clarifying their stance regarding UN Resolution No. 2758.

US Representative John Curtis on Monday led a bipartisan coalition to propose the US Taiwan international solidarity act, which takes aim at China’s use of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 as a basis for its claims to Taiwan.

The 1971 resolution says nothing about Taiwan’s representation in the UN or similar organizations, nor does it declare a stance on the relationship between Taiwan and China, the draft says.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) on Thursday said that Resolution 2758 “politically, legally and procedurally” resolved the issues of China’s representation at the UN and showed that the UN recognizes the “one China” principle.

Chiu said that China’s distortion of the resolution contravenes the UN’s founding principles and deprives Taiwan of opportunities to work with the international community.

The resolution has neither resolved the issue of Taiwan and its people’s representation in the UN, nor Taiwan-China relations, he said.

Taiwan has never been a part of China, and Taiwanese would never accept China’s efforts to belittle Taiwan and undermine the Republic of China’s (ROC) sovereignty with its unilateral link between the “one China” principle and the resolution, he said.

In a statement on Friday last week during Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s visit to the US, Washington and Tokyo said that said both nations “underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.”

Chiu said that the statement is Taiwan’s stance on the issue.

“We would like to thank the international community for its concern about cross-strait issues,” he said, adding that Taiwan would continue to deepen ties with like-minded nations, and dedicate itself to maintaining the peace and stability of the region.

Chiu called on Beijing to be “rational” regarding international concern about cross-strait issues.

Beijing should cease its attempts to cow Taiwan into accepting its illegitimate claims via diplomatic and military oppression, he said.

Only then would cross-strait relations truly improve, he added.