Paint throwers’ jail sentences made harsher

Staff writer, with CNA





Three men who were convicted of assault after they splashed paint on Hong Kong bookstore owner Lam Wing-kei (林榮基) on Tuesday received heavier sentences after an appeal at the Taiwan High Court.

The court added four months to the sentences that a lower court imposed in November last year on two of the defendants, Cheng Chi-lung (鄭啟龍) and Tseng Shih-feng (曾士峰), giving them eight and seven-month prison sentences respectively.

The third defendant, Tseng Shih-cheng (曾士晟), who had been sentenced to three months by the lower court, received a six-month sentence in the High Court on Tuesday.

All three sentences can be commuted to fines and the rulings can be appealed.

The three men were found guilty of assault after they attacked Lam while he was having breakfast at a coffee shop in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on April 21 last year, days before his new bookshop was scheduled to open in the city.

Lam, the founder of Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Books, had fled to Taiwan amid fears of Chinese persecution, as some of the books stocked in his store were critical of Chinese leaders.

In the district court case, it was revealed that Cheng, a Taiwanese in his 50s who lived in Kaohsiung, was angered by Lam’s democracy and human rights advocacy regarding Hong Kong, and had planned the attack when he learned that Lam was about to open a Causeway Bay Books store in Taipei.

After searching online for photographs of Lam and the address of his new bookstore, Cheng sought help from the Tseng brothers.

The three men traveled to Taipei on April 20 last year, prosecutors said.

The next morning, the three men located Lam at the coffee shop and splattered him with red paint before fleeing, actions that the district court ruled had caused bodily harm and property damage, and hurt Lam’s freedom and dignity.

Meanwhile, in a civil suit brought by Lam, the court in March ordered the three men to pay him a total of NT$300,000 (US$10,672).

However, Lam, who had asked for NT$3 million in compensation, has appealed the ruling.

Lam’s bookshop in Hong Kong was closed in 2016 after he and several others associated with the business were detained by the Chinese government in 2015.

Eight months after Lam’s disappearance in China, he returned to Hong Kong and detailed how he fled Chinese custody.

In April 2019, he moved to Taiwan, fearing extradition to China.