WEATHER
CWB issues warning
The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday issued this year’s first thunderstorm warning for Pingtung and Taitung counties, which was received by some people as good news amid a prolonged dry spell. While sporadic rain was forcast for northern Taiwan, the bureau cautioned residents in Pingtung and Taitung about likely thunderstorms and heavy rain in the afternoon. Meanwhile, farmers in Taichung said they were happy that heavy rain fell in the city’s mountainous areas, although it only lasted about 25 minutes. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that more moisture from southeastern China is to reach Taiwan from Sunday to Wednesday next week, which might be the prelude to the plum rain season that usually starts in May or June. However, the moisture might not entirely alleviate the water shortage situation, Wu said.
EDUCATION
Schools listed in ranking
Thirty-five Taiwanese universities were listed in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, the only school ranking taking into account performance toward reaching the UN Sustainable Development Goals. National Cheng Kung University in Tainan and National Taiwan University in Taipei were the nation’s only schools in the 101-to-200 bracket, the survey showed. China Medical University, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology and Tunghai University were in the 301-to-400 bracket, it showed. Fifteen of the nation’s universities were in the 401-to-600 bracket, six in the 601-to-800 bracket, three between 801 and 1,000, and one in the 1,000-plus group, it showed. The ranking included 1,115 universities from 94 countries and regions worldwide. The ranking, which has been published annually since 2019, assesses school’s sustainability efforts based on indicators in four areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching. The 17 global goals, set by the UN in 2015 and due in 2030, include eradication of hunger and poverty, as well as the elevating the quality of education. Russia had the most institutions in the ranking (75), followed by Japan with 73. Last year, 24 Taiwanese universities were represented in the survey.
ART
Classics staged in Taipei
The Taipei Philharmonic Opera Studio is to stage a version of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Bastien und Bastienne featuring puppetry and dialogue in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and songs in German. The program, scheduled for May 4 to 6 in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall, is also to include Joseph-Maurice Ravel’s L’Enfant et les Sortileges, the studio said in a news release on Monday. The studio is collaborating with Taiyang Theatre Co for the Mozart opera and Unique Puppet Theater for the Ravel piece, the studio said. Operas have always combined sound and visual arts, and the addition of puppetry would enrich the experience, Opera Studio music director Chiu Chun-chiang (邱君強) said. Taiyang Theatre Co artistic director Robin Ruizendaal said that puppets have a wider range of movement than stage actors. Opera director Chen Cheng-hsu (陳昶旭) said that Bastien und Bastienne evokes the emotional insecurity that is a near-universal experience for people in love, and the studio’s performance is meant to give a Taiwanese flavor to the 18th-century piece. L’Enfant et les Sortileges, which involves inanimate objects coming to life to take revenge on an unruly child, is a story that should resonate with families in the audience, he said.
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
SEEKING CLARITY: Some members of the US delegation asked KMT legislators in a meeting to address their party’s position on the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ sources said A US delegation tasked by US President Joe Biden to reaffirm the country’s commitment to its partnership with Taiwan yesterday wrapped up a three-day visit to Taipei. Former US senator Chris Dodd, former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, and US Department of State Office of Taiwan Coordination Director Dan Biers departed at 11:20am on a private jet. The members of the delegation, all friends of Biden, arrived on Wednesday and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and other government officials. During the three-day visit, the delegation also met with six members of the Legislative
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
‘AN EXCUSE’: The intent of Beijing’s incursions was ‘intimidation and coercion,’ a senior US official said, adding that China was using the US to justify its actions Chinese carrier drills and stepped-up incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the past few weeks are meant to send a message to Washington to stand down and back off, security sources in Taipei said. The increased activity — which China, unusually, described as “combat drills” on Wednesday — has raised alarm in both Taipei and Washington, although security officials do not see it as a sign of an imminent attack. Rather, at least some of the exercises are practicing “access denial” maneuvers to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taipei’s defense in a war, one official familiar with Taiwan’s security