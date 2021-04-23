The Ministry of Education on Tuesday unveiled plans to promote bilingual higher education by increasing the number of courses taught entirely in English in universities and colleges.
The ministry set goals for three benchmark universities and 18 benchmark colleges for 2024, stipulating that at least 25 percent of second-year undergraduate students should possess at least a B2 language proficiency level on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages scale, an international standard for language ability assessment.
The framework describes listening, speaking, reading and writing abilities on a six-point scale, from A1 for beginners to C2 for those who have mastered the language.
At least 20 percent of second-year undergraduates and first-year graduate students at the 21 benchmark schools would be required to complete more than 20 percent of their 2024 course credits in English, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said.
In the next phase, set to be achieved by 2030, at least 50 percent of second-year undergraduates and first-year graduate students from six benchmark universities and 30 benchmark colleges should have achieved B2 language proficiency, he said.
At least 50 percent of second-year undergraduates at the 36 benchmark schools would be required to complete more than 50 percent of their 2030 courses in English, he added.
The ministry also introduced another program at 20 schools, stipulating that at least 30 percent of their English courses are to be taught entirely in English and that more than 5 percent of their second-year undergraduates and first-year graduate students complete at least one course in English by 2024.
By 2030, 40 courses are to be held in English, with 80 percent of them taught entirely in English, the ministry said, adding that more than 10 percent of second-year undergraduates and first-year graduate students would be required to complete at least two of the courses.
The programs are to start in the next academic year, Pan said.
They are to include measures to help schools recruit foreign English teachers and teaching assistants, including fellowships and scholarships, foster English teaching environments and offer more courses entirely taught in English, he added.
