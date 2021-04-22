Investigators seize firearms in raid in New Taipei City

Staff writer, with CNA





Police on April 8 arrested two men, and seized firearms and ammunition during a raid at a firearms workshop in New Taipei City, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said on Monday.

Following a tip-off, officers raided a rented house in Tamsui District (淡水), the bureau told a news conference.

Tang Chia-jen (唐嘉仁), who heads the bureau’s Second Investigation Corp, said that the main suspect, a 30-year-old man surnamed Lee (李), and his assistant, identified by his last name, Tsai (蔡), were detained at the scene.

Firearms and ammunition seized in New Taipei City are displayed at a news conference in Taipei on Monday. Photo: CNA

The workshop was in a room on the first floor, which Lee had partitioned to avoid detection, Tang said.

At the news conference, the bureau displayed confiscated items, including a shotgun, five handguns, about 200 bullets, several magazines and other components.

Equipment for modifying and producing firearms was also found, including grinding and milling machines, Tang said, adding that Lee has a background in metalwork and taught himself how to make firearms online.

The bureau estimated that the arms had a street value of about NT$300,000.

However, the bureau is still investigating whether Lee was involved in illegal arms sales or used the weapons to show off.

Lee is allegedly the head of a local criminal gang, it added.

The two suspects might face charges for contravening the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), the bureau said, adding that the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office is leading the investigation.