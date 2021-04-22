Infection source of pilots likely abroad, CECC says

CONTACT TRACING: Two pilots, who tested positive on Monday, attended trainings earlier this month, but none of their close contacts tested positive, the center said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The chance that two pilots who on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 caught the virus while in Taiwan was very slim, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday reported the confirmed cases No. 1,078 and No. 1,079, two cargo plane pilots at a local airline, who on Wednesday last week flew on the same plane to the US.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, on Tuesday said that the source of infection is under investigation, adding that they might have caught the virus aboard or spread to other flight crew members.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung attends a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Case No. 1,078’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Monday showed a cycle threshold (CT) value of 29, and another test on Tuesday showed a CT value of 17, indicating a recent infection, Chuang said.

Case No. 1,079’s CT value was 17 on Monday and 14 on Tuesday, while no COVID-19 antibodies were found in his blood, Chuang said, adding that this also suggests a recent infection.

Both pilots began experiencing symptoms during home quarantine, he said, adding that it was unlikely that they posed an infection risk to the local community.

Chen, who heads the center, said that they could have caught the virus aboard.

Case No. 1,078 on Monday last week flew a short-haul flight, while case No. 1,079 flew two long-haul flights to India and Luxembourg from April 10 to Monday last week, Chen said.

Before that, both pilots attended group trainings from April 4 to 9, he said, adding that the center is considering the possibility that the sources of infection are asymptomatic, undetected cases.

The CECC arranged for 165 close contacts of the two pilots to be tested, Chen said, adding that 143 of the contacts tested negative, 11 are awaiting test results and 22 are to be tested.

“From the results we have so far, we can say that the chance of a local infection are very slim,” he said.

Meanwhile, the center confirmed four imported COVID-19 cases: A Taiwanese who returned from Slovakia, an Indonesian who came to Taiwan to study and two migrant workers from the Philippines.

As the numbers of infections around the world is rising, with cases in the past week 10 percent higher than the week before, people should remain vigilant and arrivals to Taiwan should strictly observe quarantine rules, Chen said.

Asked about the case of a Taiwanese man in his 80s who was found dead yesterday morning during his quarantine in a hotel room in Taipei, Chuang said that the center had not been informed, but might conduct a post-mortem COVID-19 test upon request by the coroner.

The man on April 8 returned from the Philippines and reported COVID-19-unrelated symptoms on Monday, Chen said.

He was taken to a doctor, but returned to the hotel without a diagnosis, Chen added.

He did not report on his symptoms on Tuesday and did not pick up his telephone yesterday, Chen said, adding that hotel staff informed the authorities, and firefighters yesterday found him dead upon entering his room.