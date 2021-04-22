The chance that two pilots who on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 caught the virus while in Taiwan was very slim, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday reported the confirmed cases No. 1,078 and No. 1,079, two cargo plane pilots at a local airline, who on Wednesday last week flew on the same plane to the US.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, on Tuesday said that the source of infection is under investigation, adding that they might have caught the virus aboard or spread to other flight crew members.
Photo: CNA
Case No. 1,078’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Monday showed a cycle threshold (CT) value of 29, and another test on Tuesday showed a CT value of 17, indicating a recent infection, Chuang said.
Case No. 1,079’s CT value was 17 on Monday and 14 on Tuesday, while no COVID-19 antibodies were found in his blood, Chuang said, adding that this also suggests a recent infection.
Both pilots began experiencing symptoms during home quarantine, he said, adding that it was unlikely that they posed an infection risk to the local community.
Chen, who heads the center, said that they could have caught the virus aboard.
Case No. 1,078 on Monday last week flew a short-haul flight, while case No. 1,079 flew two long-haul flights to India and Luxembourg from April 10 to Monday last week, Chen said.
Before that, both pilots attended group trainings from April 4 to 9, he said, adding that the center is considering the possibility that the sources of infection are asymptomatic, undetected cases.
The CECC arranged for 165 close contacts of the two pilots to be tested, Chen said, adding that 143 of the contacts tested negative, 11 are awaiting test results and 22 are to be tested.
“From the results we have so far, we can say that the chance of a local infection are very slim,” he said.
Meanwhile, the center confirmed four imported COVID-19 cases: A Taiwanese who returned from Slovakia, an Indonesian who came to Taiwan to study and two migrant workers from the Philippines.
As the numbers of infections around the world is rising, with cases in the past week 10 percent higher than the week before, people should remain vigilant and arrivals to Taiwan should strictly observe quarantine rules, Chen said.
Asked about the case of a Taiwanese man in his 80s who was found dead yesterday morning during his quarantine in a hotel room in Taipei, Chuang said that the center had not been informed, but might conduct a post-mortem COVID-19 test upon request by the coroner.
The man on April 8 returned from the Philippines and reported COVID-19-unrelated symptoms on Monday, Chen said.
He was taken to a doctor, but returned to the hotel without a diagnosis, Chen added.
He did not report on his symptoms on Tuesday and did not pick up his telephone yesterday, Chen said, adding that hotel staff informed the authorities, and firefighters yesterday found him dead upon entering his room.
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
INTERNATIONAL WEED DAY: Advocates are to hold a demonstration to push for the decriminalization of marijuana and allowing its use for treatment of certain conditions It is time for Taiwanese society to examine the medical benefits of cannabis, in line with the international trend to lift restrictions on and decriminalize the use of marijuana, two legislators said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s “Rally for Equal Rights for Cannabis” in Taipei. Taiwan is one of a few countries holding a “420 International Weed Day” event — which usually takes place around the April 20 weekend — as most nations have canceled it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said organizer Green Sensation, which is composed of doctors, lawyers and entertainers, among others. The group released a
SEEKING CLARITY: Some members of the US delegation asked KMT legislators in a meeting to address their party’s position on the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ sources said A US delegation tasked by US President Joe Biden to reaffirm the country’s commitment to its partnership with Taiwan yesterday wrapped up a three-day visit to Taipei. Former US senator Chris Dodd, former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, and US Department of State Office of Taiwan Coordination Director Dan Biers departed at 11:20am on a private jet. The members of the delegation, all friends of Biden, arrived on Wednesday and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and other government officials. During the three-day visit, the delegation also met with six members of the Legislative
‘AN EXCUSE’: The intent of Beijing’s incursions was ‘intimidation and coercion,’ a senior US official said, adding that China was using the US to justify its actions Chinese carrier drills and stepped-up incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the past few weeks are meant to send a message to Washington to stand down and back off, security sources in Taipei said. The increased activity — which China, unusually, described as “combat drills” on Wednesday — has raised alarm in both Taipei and Washington, although security officials do not see it as a sign of an imminent attack. Rather, at least some of the exercises are practicing “access denial” maneuvers to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taipei’s defense in a war, one official familiar with Taiwan’s security