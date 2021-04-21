Gaining public support for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and bolstering unity within the party are his main goals, former KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said yesterday, amid speculation that he might seek the chairmanship again this year.
“Our most important goal right now is to win more support for the KMT from the public” and unite the party, Chu said on the sidelines of an event in Taipei.
Some people are concerned that if the KMT is divided, that would harm its chances in next year’s local elections, he said.
Photo courtesy of Eric Chu’s office
Similarly, if the KMT only stays inside its echo chamber and fails to enlist the support of a larger portion of young voters and the public, it would be unable to win elections, he added.
Chu made the remarks in response to a question from reporters about his plans for the KMT chairperson election, which is scheduled for July.
He served two terms as New Taipei City mayor from 2010 to 2018 and was elected chairman of the KMT in an unopposed by-election in January 2015.
In January 2016, he resigned as chairman following the party’s losses in the presidential and legislative elections that month.
Although Chu is seen as a likely contender in the chairperson race, he has yet to publicly announce whether he would run.
Meanwhile, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Feb. 20 said he would seek re-election as party chairman.
Sean Lien (連勝文), vice chairman of the KMT-affiliated National Policy Foundation, on March 3 said he would “seriously consider” joining the race for KMT chairperson, but has not formally announced a decision.
There is also speculation that former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) would seek the post.
At a Republic of China Military Academy alumni event in Taoyuan on April 11, Han was greeted by a crowd of supporters, some of whom chanted that he should “run for chairman.”
However, asked by reporters at the event whether he would run, Han declined to give a direct answer, saying instead: “Thank you for your hard work.”
Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), who rejoined the KMT in February and has expressed an interest in running for chairman, despite being unlikely to qualify, is to speak at a meeting of the KMT Central Standing Committee on Wednesday next week.
Additional reporting by CNA
