Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) hopes to move into something more stimulating than politics after he retires — coffee.
Ker wrote on Facebook on Sunday that he hopes to take over a historic coffee shop below his office in Taipei.
Established in 1978, Mi Fong Cafe (蜜蜂咖啡) was once the site of a detention center where political prisoners were held during the Martial Law era.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
Given its history, the cafe — at 3 Qingdao E Rd, next to the Legislative Yuan building — is a historic relic, Ker said.
“If the boss ever retires, I hope she’ll let me take over and keep running the cafe,” he said.
Innumerable politicians, reporters and visitors to the capital have stepped into the coffee shop over its 43 years in business, he said.
“So many restaurants near the legislature have come and gone over the years, but Mi Fong Cafe has always been here. It shares its life with the legislature,” he said.
The Taiwan Garrison Command’s detention center had been established on the site, where it remained until 1967 when it was moved to New Taipei City’s Jingmei District (景美), he said.
Most of those held at the original detention center ended up either being executed or transferred to the former prison on Green Island, he said, adding that the most unlucky detainees had been tortured to death.
A sign on the wall outside the cafe reads: “Open the door and come on in. Order a cup of the aromas you remember. Let the warm beverage soothe your restless mind and let the aromas take you back. Rejoice that you can still enjoy a happy cup of coffee.”
The sign impressed Ker, he said.
“Whoever wrote this was a witness to history, and they were writing this on behalf of its victims. Don’t you think?” he said.
Part of the cafe’s charm is its unwillingness to change with the times, he said.
Ker, who moved his office to a space above the cafe in 1996, said that the past 25 years have gone by in the blink of an eye.
The cafe has also served as a reminder to him of his responsibility as a legislator in the pursuit of transitional justice, he said.
INTERNATIONAL WEED DAY: Advocates are to hold a demonstration to push for the decriminalization of marijuana and allowing its use for treatment of certain conditions It is time for Taiwanese society to examine the medical benefits of cannabis, in line with the international trend to lift restrictions on and decriminalize the use of marijuana, two legislators said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s “Rally for Equal Rights for Cannabis” in Taipei. Taiwan is one of a few countries holding a “420 International Weed Day” event — which usually takes place around the April 20 weekend — as most nations have canceled it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said organizer Green Sensation, which is composed of doctors, lawyers and entertainers, among others. The group released a
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight
‘NOT ENTHUSIASTIC’: People who have been approved by the CECC as special cases who need to travel, such as foreign diplomats, would be able to receive a vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to the fourth priority group — people who need to travel abroad for special reasons — adding that out-of-pocket vaccines would be available from Wednesday next week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said although Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program was on Monday expanded to include the top three groups in the priority list, people are still “not enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated. “Only 1,220 people received a vaccine shot on Tuesday, and a total of 27,113 people have received COVID-19 vaccination” so far, he