Virtual NHI card trials to be expanded: ministry

By Jonathan Chin and Lin Hui-chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Health and Welfare would this month expand a pilot program for virtual National Health Insurance (NHI) cards to patients utilizing home care services, as well as those who live in remote areas, or have been placed under isolation due to COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

The expansion would be the third and final phase of the virtual NHI card trials, which would allow a QR code to be used in lieu of a physical card, National Health Administration Planning Division Chief Wang Tsung-hsi (王宗曦) said.

The advantage of QR codes over physical cards is faster processing time, he said, adding that scanning the former takes 0.9 seconds on average, while the latter takes seven to eight seconds.

To take part in the program, people need to register an account at a designated hospital, where they would download an app and take a tutorial on its use, he said.

The code generated by the app is designed for one-time use and expires after five minutes as a data security precaution, he said.

The ministry hopes to enroll 200 hospitals providing home care and believes that doing away with bulky NHI card scanners would benefit medical personnel, he said.

An offline verification system would be made available for use in areas with poor or no cellphone coverage, he said.

The QR code system would allow telemedicine to reach patients in the nation’s remote regions and outlying islands who cannot present their physical cards to hospital staff, he said.

Virtual cards might also help avoid community spread of COVID-19 by allowing hospitals to treat patients remotely, and the ministry aims to test the application in at least three county-level jurisdictions, he said.

Taiwan Health Care Reform Foundation executive officer Lin Ya-hui (林雅惠) said the government needs to reassure the public that their data are safe.

The physical cards are known to have unresolved readability issues and design flaws that allow counterfeiting, which should be dealt with before the government tries to reap the benefits of QR code-based technology, she said.