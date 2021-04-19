Wastewater could reach Taiwan in 1.5 years

By Lin Hsin-han, Yang Mien-chieh and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant could reach Taiwanese waters within one-and-a-half years of being released into the ocean, a marine environmental researcher said yesterday.

Japan on Tuesday said it would in two years begin discharging water that has been used to cool fuel rods and nuclear waste at the plant.

Japan said the wastewater would go through a powerful filtration system that can remove all radioactive material except tritium, which it said is harmless to humans in small doses.

However, the decision has drawn condemnation from neighboring countries and environmentalists.

National Taiwan Ocean University Department of Marine Environmental Informatics professor Ho Tsung-ju (何宗儒) and doctoral student Lu Ching-yuan (盧靖元) used satellite data to create a model of the wastewater’s movement along ocean currents starting from the plant’s location at 37.4 degrees north latitude.

The wastewater would follow the Kuroshio Current to reach waters near Taiwan’s east coast in one-and-a-half years, and would start affecting the marine ecosystem near the west coast of North America within four years, Tsung said, adding that the entire northern half of the Pacific Ocean would be affected within seven years.

The team used data on water depth and climate, among other factors, to forecast the spread of the wastewater, he said.

A separate model by the National Academy of Marine Research found that if the water was released just south of the plant at 36.3 degrees north latitude, it would reach Taiwan in just one year, and its effects would be greater, he said.

Conversely, if the water was discharged north of the plant at 38.2 degrees north latitude, it would take significantly longer to reach Taiwan — potentially up to seven years — and its effects would be lessened, he said.

Northern Coast Anti-Nuclear Action Alliance chief executive Kuo Ching-lin (郭慶霖) said the alliance has signed and promoted an international petition calling on the Japanese government to refrain from dumping the wastewater into the ocean.

“In the future are we going to see a recurrence of deformed fish?” he said, referring to deformed crescent grunters found near the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) in 1993, caused by wastewater from the plant.