Family trauma can cause childhood depression: doctor

By Lai Hsiao-tung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Children who show a long-term change in behavior after an unforeseen family event might be experiencing childhood depression, a New Taipei City doctor said, after treating a child who became depressed after his grandmother passed away.

Hsiao-chih (小智), a student at an elementary school in the city, had always been a happy child until his grandmother died, after which he began displaying a number of symptoms, said Lin Yu-ju (林育如), a clinical psychiatrist at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital.

Hsiao-chih began complaining of feeling sick, and often cried and refused to go to school, or did his homework very slowly, Lin said.

Lin diagnosed Hsiao-chih with depression, and he was treated with a combination of counseling and medication, which improved his condition, the doctor said.

“At one point before treatment, Hsiao-chih told his mother that he wanted to die. His school’s counselor had tried to help, but ultimately Hsiao-chih needed medical assistance,” Lin said.

Hsiao-chih had symptoms severely affecting his studies and sleep for three weeks before he was diagnosed, she said.

“We talked about the issue with Hsiao-chih’s parents, and they decided to let him receive medication, and to spend more time with their child at home,” she said.

After six months of medical treatment and guidance from the school counselor, Hsiao-chih had returned to normal and could stop taking medication, Lin said.

Two percent of children experience depression, she said, adding that most cases are caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain.

The imbalance might be rooted in a traumatic event such as the death of a family member, physical abuse or parental neglect, she said, adding that it might also be hereditary.

“The condition can seriously affect a child’s studies and interpersonal relationships. In the worst cases it can even lead to suicidal thoughts,” she said.

Parents who notice behavioral changes in their children should consult a doctor, she said, adding that in some cases, the condition can be treated without medication.