Taroko Express Crash: Families of train crash dead could receive NT$15m

Staff writer, with CNA





The families of the 49 people who died in a train crash in Hualien County on April 2 could each receive NT$15 million (US$529,269) from NT$1.06 billion in donations collected by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the decision on Friday, a day after the donation campaign came to an end.

However, Chen said that the amount was a rough calculation and could still be changed.

About NT$120 million would go toward a trust fund to cover the education costs of students injured in the crash and young children of parents who died, until they graduate from college, Chen said.

Each injured passenger would receive NT$100,000 to NT$7 million depending on the extent of their injuries, while passengers who were not injured would be given NT$10,000 each to account for their psychological trauma, he said.

A Taroko Express No. 408, carrying nearly 500 passengers, derailed after hitting a crane truck that had slid down a slope above the track, killing 49 people and injuring about 200.

The donation campaign was launched the following day.

The ministry would discuss further details at a meeting on Thursday, after social workers visit the victims and their families to gather suggestions, Chen said.

Asked how the amounts were arrived at, Chen said that the ministry first calculated the amount needed for the education trust fund and then the amount to be distributed to injured passengers, before dividing the balance evenly among the families of the deceased.

He said that the money distributed from the donations would be separate from any legal compensation to be paid by the government or other parties involved.