HEALTH

Two virus cases reported

Taiwan yesterday confirmed two imported cases of COVID-19, from the Philippines and Croatia, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. A Taiwanese who flew to the Philippines for work in January last year tested positive yesterday after arriving in Taiwan on April 3, the CECC said. A Croatian man who tested positive on Jan. 14, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 in his home country, received negative results on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, it said. The man arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 4 and was tested again on Feb. 20 after completing 14 days of mandatory home quarantine. The result came back negative and the man continued to observe self-health management protocols, it said. He departed Taiwan on March 7 while working on a boat and returned to port on April 7, the CECC said. He was tested again on April 14, along with 15 colleagues from the boat, at their own expense, to depart Taiwan. The results came back yesterday showing that the man was positive, while his 15 colleagues were negative, it said.

EMPLOYMENT

Migrant documents offered

The two main documents issued by the government to migrant workers, detailing their labor rights and terms of employment, are now provided in native languages, the Ministry of Labor said on Thursday. The ministry this month began providing the work permit and employment termination documents to migrant workers from Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand in their native language and Chinese, while workers from the Philippines can get English or Chinese documents, it said. This is a revision of the practice of issuing the two documents only in Chinese, a language that most migrant workers do not read, the ministry said. The change was made to ensure that migrant workers are fully aware of the terms of their employment and their labor rights, it said.

MILITARY

Exercise assesses forces

An intensive military exercise was conducted in southern Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday to assess the joint operational capabilities of the armed forces, the Military News Agency said on Thursday. The drills involved members of the 99th Marine Brigade and other branches of the military, the news agency said. On Wednesday, Marines led a simulated night assault under the cover of live artillery fire at a training camp in Pingtung County, it said. The next day, indigenous drones were deployed to provide precise information for target bombings by the air force’s Indigenous Defense Fighters and the army’s AH-1W Cobra attack helicopters, it said. The scenario also involved the shelling of enemy targets using land-based artillery, such as the army’s 155mm howitzer and other high-caliber guns, it said.

DIPLOMACY

AIT welcomes institutes

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Tuesday welcomed new representatives of the US National Democratic Institute for International Affairs and the International Republican Institute, which opened local offices in Taipei. The two institutes in October last year announced plans to set up offices in Taiwan after they were sanctioned by Beijing for supporting Hong Kong democracy advocates. The AIT on Thursday posted photographs on Facebook of a reception for the representatives, saying that it is proud to work with the institutes and many friends in Taiwan “to promote democracy and respect for human rights around the Indo-Pacific region.”