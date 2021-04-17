HEALTH
Two virus cases reported
Taiwan yesterday confirmed two imported cases of COVID-19, from the Philippines and Croatia, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. A Taiwanese who flew to the Philippines for work in January last year tested positive yesterday after arriving in Taiwan on April 3, the CECC said. A Croatian man who tested positive on Jan. 14, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 in his home country, received negative results on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, it said. The man arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 4 and was tested again on Feb. 20 after completing 14 days of mandatory home quarantine. The result came back negative and the man continued to observe self-health management protocols, it said. He departed Taiwan on March 7 while working on a boat and returned to port on April 7, the CECC said. He was tested again on April 14, along with 15 colleagues from the boat, at their own expense, to depart Taiwan. The results came back yesterday showing that the man was positive, while his 15 colleagues were negative, it said.
EMPLOYMENT
Migrant documents offered
The two main documents issued by the government to migrant workers, detailing their labor rights and terms of employment, are now provided in native languages, the Ministry of Labor said on Thursday. The ministry this month began providing the work permit and employment termination documents to migrant workers from Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand in their native language and Chinese, while workers from the Philippines can get English or Chinese documents, it said. This is a revision of the practice of issuing the two documents only in Chinese, a language that most migrant workers do not read, the ministry said. The change was made to ensure that migrant workers are fully aware of the terms of their employment and their labor rights, it said.
MILITARY
Exercise assesses forces
An intensive military exercise was conducted in southern Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday to assess the joint operational capabilities of the armed forces, the Military News Agency said on Thursday. The drills involved members of the 99th Marine Brigade and other branches of the military, the news agency said. On Wednesday, Marines led a simulated night assault under the cover of live artillery fire at a training camp in Pingtung County, it said. The next day, indigenous drones were deployed to provide precise information for target bombings by the air force’s Indigenous Defense Fighters and the army’s AH-1W Cobra attack helicopters, it said. The scenario also involved the shelling of enemy targets using land-based artillery, such as the army’s 155mm howitzer and other high-caliber guns, it said.
DIPLOMACY
AIT welcomes institutes
The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Tuesday welcomed new representatives of the US National Democratic Institute for International Affairs and the International Republican Institute, which opened local offices in Taipei. The two institutes in October last year announced plans to set up offices in Taiwan after they were sanctioned by Beijing for supporting Hong Kong democracy advocates. The AIT on Thursday posted photographs on Facebook of a reception for the representatives, saying that it is proud to work with the institutes and many friends in Taiwan “to promote democracy and respect for human rights around the Indo-Pacific region.”
The navy’s new 10,600-tonne warship is on Tuesday to be christened the ROCN Yushan (玉山), as the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program reaches a milestone, sources said yesterday. The vessel, previously referred to as the “new landing platform dock,” was at a shipyard with its name freshly painted on the hull with the number 1401, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing an unnamed observer. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), a member of the legislature’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed the report in a Facebook post. The NT$4.635 billion (US$163 million) ship is designed
INTERNATIONAL WEED DAY: Advocates are to hold a demonstration to push for the decriminalization of marijuana and allowing its use for treatment of certain conditions It is time for Taiwanese society to examine the medical benefits of cannabis, in line with the international trend to lift restrictions on and decriminalize the use of marijuana, two legislators said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s “Rally for Equal Rights for Cannabis” in Taipei. Taiwan is one of a few countries holding a “420 International Weed Day” event — which usually takes place around the April 20 weekend — as most nations have canceled it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said organizer Green Sensation, which is composed of doctors, lawyers and entertainers, among others. The group released a
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight
‘NOT ENTHUSIASTIC’: People who have been approved by the CECC as special cases who need to travel, such as foreign diplomats, would be able to receive a vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to the fourth priority group — people who need to travel abroad for special reasons — adding that out-of-pocket vaccines would be available from Wednesday next week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said although Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program was on Monday expanded to include the top three groups in the priority list, people are still “not enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated. “Only 1,220 people received a vaccine shot on Tuesday, and a total of 27,113 people have received COVID-19 vaccination” so far, he