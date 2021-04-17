Foundation slams lax hand washing at eateries

Staff writer, with CNA





Hand washing by cashiers at self-service eateries has come under scrutiny by the Consumers’ Foundation after it found that 35 percent of restaurants it inspected failed to implement its recommendations.

People were put at greater risk of exposure to pathogenic bacteria or viruses because cashiers prepared food without washing their hands immediately beforehand, the foundation told a news conference on Wednesday, citing inspections in February and last month of 125 self-service eateries across Taiwan.

The restaurants were primarily self-service, although several had dishes that would be brought to customers by restaurant staff, the foundation said.

Several improvements have been made at self-service restaurants since a similar investigation in March last year, it said.

However, cashiers continue to pose a risk of potential disease transmission, as they work on counters in close proximity to the food, it said.

An earlier investigation by the foundation into the prevalence of bacteria on banknotes found that 75 percent of samples it collected contained Staphylococcus aureus, which can cause food poisoning, while 17 percent had colon bacillus, it said.

Its latest investigation found that cashiers in more than one-third of the eateries touched food, either when filling bowls with rice, using a spoon or tongs, cutting meat or carrying dishes.

“This is one way that pathogenic germs are spread,” the foundation said.

Thirty-seven percent of the self-service restaurants it visited had handwashing facilities for customers, while 45 percent offered alcohol spray, it said.

Although that was an improvement from 28 and 19 percent respectively last year, the degree of hygiene and epidemic control measures at such places remains unsatisfactory, it said.

This year’s investigation showed that 97 percent of staff at self-service restaurants wore a mask, but 10 percent of them failed to do so properly, exposing their mouth or nose, the foundation said.

Although 42 percent of the restaurants asked people to wear a mask on entering, more than half of the customers did not follow the instructions, it said, adding that the situation is “concerning.”