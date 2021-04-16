EU concerned over PRC deployments near Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA, Brussels





The EU has expressed concern over Chinese military activity near Taiwan and called on China to avoid unilateral actions that could fuel tensions.

“We are concerned by the intensification of military activities of the People’s Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait and the incursions into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone [ADIZ]” an EU spokesperson said in an e-mail to the Central News Agency.

“Maintaining the status quo is important for peace and stability in the Strait and in the region. It is key to exert restraint and avoid any unilateral actions that may further escalate cross-strait tensions. Tensions should be resolved through dialogue,” they added.

China on Monday sent 25 military jets into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s ADIZ, the most in a single day since the Ministry of National Defense last year began to publicize movements of Chinese aircraft.

A day later, five Chinese jets entered the ADIZ for an 11th consecutive day.

The bloc’s statement echoed concerns voiced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a television interview on Sunday over Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan.

The US urged Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue, a US Department of State spokesperson said.