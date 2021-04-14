ENVIRONMENT
Innovative cup wins award
A paper cup with an integrated lid design that eliminates the need for plastic lids and seals was yesterday named the winner of a design competition organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The cup was designed by Lin Yi-hsuan (林宜萱), a junior at Chaoyang University of Technology who works part-time at a bubble tea shop. Lin said she noticed that the shop uses many plastic cup lids and was inspired to come up with a design that would eliminate the need for plastic coverings. The top section of Lin’s paper cup can be folded down to create a near perfect seal, leaving just a small hole to accommodate a straw. Lin has also applied the same origami-like concept to other types of takeout containers and is in the process of applying to patent her design.
ART
Museum focuses on peddlers
The National Palace Museum in Taipei yesterday opened an exhibition of paintings on “knick-knack peddlers,” including one that is listed as a national treasure. The paintings of traveling salesmen who used to carry their goods on a pole slung across their shoulders or in a push cart depict how they attracted crowds and brought excitement to villagers’ “often mundane lives,” the museum said in a statement. The exhibition features the painting Knick-knack Peddler (貨郎圖) by Li Song (李嵩) of the Southern Song Dynasty, a work that has been listed as a national treasure because of its detailed depiction of a vendor selling a wide range of goods, it said. The museum also launched an exhibition titled “Pictorial Songs of the Brush: A Guide to Paintings in the National Palace Museum Collection,” which provides an overview of some of the major traditions and movements in Chinese painting from the Tang Dynasty to the early 20th century. The two exhibitions run until July 13 and 15 respectively.
CRIME
Man endangered public
A Changhua man surnamed Lee (李) on Monday was convicted of offenses against public safety for placing a 10cm rock and an umbrella on a railway track, which if not discovered, could have caused a derailment. It took place on July 2 last year at the railway station in Changhua County’s Ershuei Townhsip (二水). A deputy station master saw an abnormal signal on one of the railway track switches and a worker dispatched to check it found an umbrella and a rock lying next to the switch. Footage from surveillance cameras showed Lee placing an umbrella, but it was not clear if he had placed the rock as well. An investigation found that Lee had worked as a railway track inspector and, as such, is familiar with how railway switches function.
ENVIRONMENT
‘Extinct’ plant reblossoms
A flowering plant that was believed to have become extinct 122 years ago, but reappeared in Keelung last year, is gaining traction there after it was successfully bred in another location, Keelung City Councilor Wang Hsing-chih (王醒之) said on Saturday. The plant, part of the large loosestrife family that has more than 150 species of herbaceous and evergreen perennials, was spotted at Nuannuan Sports Park in March last year by plant scientist Su Hui-chao (蘇惠昭), Wang said. The Taiwan Forestry Research Institute took six plants of the species for breeding at an outside location and about 100 plants have grown since then, he said. After consulting with the institute and the city government, Wang has arranged for about 30 of the plants to be transplanted to the Keelung sports park to promote ecological education.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY IN ASIA: Twitter aims to ‘play a unique role in enabling the public conversation around important social movements,’ the US company said Twitter has thrown its support behind the “Milk Tea Alliance” of democracy movements in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, defying China at a time when Beijing is punishing Western companies for commenting on what it considers internal matters. The social media company yesterday prominently displayed flags of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand while unveiling an emoji to support democracy advocates in places that have in the past few years seen historic protests and share a love for the beverage. The emoji will automatically show up when users post the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, which was posted been 11 million times
The navy’s new 10,600-tonne warship is on Tuesday to be christened the ROCN Yushan (玉山), as the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program reaches a milestone, sources said yesterday. The vessel, previously referred to as the “new landing platform dock,” was at a shipyard with its name freshly painted on the hull with the number 1401, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing an unnamed observer. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), a member of the legislature’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed the report in a Facebook post. The NT$4.635 billion (US$163 million) ship is designed
TEMPERED EXPECTATIONS: Although analysts welcomed the updated guidance from Washington, Taipei should push back on ‘unnecessary’ restrictions, they said New US guidelines expanding official contacts with Taiwan might be a positive step, but Taipei should still try to break down limits on bilateral interactions that stem from Washington’s “one China” policy, foreign affairs analysts said on Saturday. On Friday, the US Department of State announced that it had issued new guidelines to “liberalize” government contacts with Taiwan, which it said were designed to “encourage engagement ... that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship.” Although not made public, the guidelines would reportedly allow US officials to meet with their Taiwanese counterparts in US federal buildings and at Taiwanese representative offices in the US,