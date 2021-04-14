Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ENVIRONMENT

Innovative cup wins award

A paper cup with an integrated lid design that eliminates the need for plastic lids and seals was yesterday named the winner of a design competition organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The cup was designed by Lin Yi-hsuan (林宜萱), a junior at Chaoyang University of Technology who works part-time at a bubble tea shop. Lin said she noticed that the shop uses many plastic cup lids and was inspired to come up with a design that would eliminate the need for plastic coverings. The top section of Lin’s paper cup can be folded down to create a near perfect seal, leaving just a small hole to accommodate a straw. Lin has also applied the same origami-like concept to other types of takeout containers and is in the process of applying to patent her design.

ART

Museum focuses on peddlers

The National Palace Museum in Taipei yesterday opened an exhibition of paintings on “knick-knack peddlers,” including one that is listed as a national treasure. The paintings of traveling salesmen who used to carry their goods on a pole slung across their shoulders or in a push cart depict how they attracted crowds and brought excitement to villagers’ “often mundane lives,” the museum said in a statement. The exhibition features the painting Knick-knack Peddler (貨郎圖) by Li Song (李嵩) of the Southern Song Dynasty, a work that has been listed as a national treasure because of its detailed depiction of a vendor selling a wide range of goods, it said. The museum also launched an exhibition titled “Pictorial Songs of the Brush: A Guide to Paintings in the National Palace Museum Collection,” which provides an overview of some of the major traditions and movements in Chinese painting from the Tang Dynasty to the early 20th century. The two exhibitions run until July 13 and 15 respectively.

CRIME

Man endangered public

A Changhua man surnamed Lee (李) on Monday was convicted of offenses against public safety for placing a 10cm rock and an umbrella on a railway track, which if not discovered, could have caused a derailment. It took place on July 2 last year at the railway station in Changhua County’s Ershuei Townhsip (二水). A deputy station master saw an abnormal signal on one of the railway track switches and a worker dispatched to check it found an umbrella and a rock lying next to the switch. Footage from surveillance cameras showed Lee placing an umbrella, but it was not clear if he had placed the rock as well. An investigation found that Lee had worked as a railway track inspector and, as such, is familiar with how railway switches function.

ENVIRONMENT

‘Extinct’ plant reblossoms

A flowering plant that was believed to have become extinct 122 years ago, but reappeared in Keelung last year, is gaining traction there after it was successfully bred in another location, Keelung City Councilor Wang Hsing-chih (王醒之) said on Saturday. The plant, part of the large loosestrife family that has more than 150 species of herbaceous and evergreen perennials, was spotted at Nuannuan Sports Park in March last year by plant scientist Su Hui-chao (蘇惠昭), Wang said. The Taiwan Forestry Research Institute took six plants of the species for breeding at an outside location and about 100 plants have grown since then, he said. After consulting with the institute and the city government, Wang has arranged for about 30 of the plants to be transplanted to the Keelung sports park to promote ecological education.