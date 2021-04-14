Shutterbugs find quieter ‘matcha shore’ photo spot

By Yu Chao-fu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Photography enthusiasts in New Taipei City are excited about a newly discovered location to photograph the so-called “matcha shore” phenomenon.

Laomei Green Reef (老梅綠石槽) in Shihmen District (石門) is a popular destination for its distinctive rock formations carved through erosion and coated in a bright green layer of sea lettuce.

The algae can grow year-round, but is especially verdant in spring, when it carpets rocks and reefs in intertidal zones along the northeast coast.

The Laomei Green Reef in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District is pictured on Tuesday last week. Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times

In summer it temporarily disappears, but the spores remain in the crevices between rocks waiting for seasonal northeast monsoons.

However, photographers wanting to capture unobstructed views of the eye-catching scene often have to compete with waves of tourists.

That is, until recently.

Photographers have found a new location further down the coastline near Caoli Fishing Harbor (草里漁港) to capture images of the “matcha shore” phenomenon.

Photography enthusiast Liu Wen-chi (劉汶琪) said she likes to take photographs at Laomei, but it is hard to take good images while constantly having to dodge people.

That was until a fellow enthusiast introduced her to the area near Caoli Fishing Harbor.

After checking when the tide would be out, she rushed over to take photographs and discovered that few others had the same idea.

About 40 percent of the rocks at Laomei are covered with algae at the moment, the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration said on Monday.

The best time to visit is in April and May, it said, adding that it expects about 80 percent to be covered by the end of the month.

The agency recommended that visitors check the Central Weather Bureau Web site in advance to see when the tide will be out.

It also advised against walking on the rocks, as they are very slippery and could be dangerous.