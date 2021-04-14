Photography enthusiasts in New Taipei City are excited about a newly discovered location to photograph the so-called “matcha shore” phenomenon.
Laomei Green Reef (老梅綠石槽) in Shihmen District (石門) is a popular destination for its distinctive rock formations carved through erosion and coated in a bright green layer of sea lettuce.
The algae can grow year-round, but is especially verdant in spring, when it carpets rocks and reefs in intertidal zones along the northeast coast.
Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times
In summer it temporarily disappears, but the spores remain in the crevices between rocks waiting for seasonal northeast monsoons.
However, photographers wanting to capture unobstructed views of the eye-catching scene often have to compete with waves of tourists.
That is, until recently.
Photographers have found a new location further down the coastline near Caoli Fishing Harbor (草里漁港) to capture images of the “matcha shore” phenomenon.
Photography enthusiast Liu Wen-chi (劉汶琪) said she likes to take photographs at Laomei, but it is hard to take good images while constantly having to dodge people.
That was until a fellow enthusiast introduced her to the area near Caoli Fishing Harbor.
After checking when the tide would be out, she rushed over to take photographs and discovered that few others had the same idea.
About 40 percent of the rocks at Laomei are covered with algae at the moment, the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration said on Monday.
The best time to visit is in April and May, it said, adding that it expects about 80 percent to be covered by the end of the month.
The agency recommended that visitors check the Central Weather Bureau Web site in advance to see when the tide will be out.
It also advised against walking on the rocks, as they are very slippery and could be dangerous.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY IN ASIA: Twitter aims to ‘play a unique role in enabling the public conversation around important social movements,’ the US company said Twitter has thrown its support behind the “Milk Tea Alliance” of democracy movements in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, defying China at a time when Beijing is punishing Western companies for commenting on what it considers internal matters. The social media company yesterday prominently displayed flags of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand while unveiling an emoji to support democracy advocates in places that have in the past few years seen historic protests and share a love for the beverage. The emoji will automatically show up when users post the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, which was posted been 11 million times
The navy’s new 10,600-tonne warship is on Tuesday to be christened the ROCN Yushan (玉山), as the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program reaches a milestone, sources said yesterday. The vessel, previously referred to as the “new landing platform dock,” was at a shipyard with its name freshly painted on the hull with the number 1401, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing an unnamed observer. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), a member of the legislature’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed the report in a Facebook post. The NT$4.635 billion (US$163 million) ship is designed
TEMPERED EXPECTATIONS: Although analysts welcomed the updated guidance from Washington, Taipei should push back on ‘unnecessary’ restrictions, they said New US guidelines expanding official contacts with Taiwan might be a positive step, but Taipei should still try to break down limits on bilateral interactions that stem from Washington’s “one China” policy, foreign affairs analysts said on Saturday. On Friday, the US Department of State announced that it had issued new guidelines to “liberalize” government contacts with Taiwan, which it said were designed to “encourage engagement ... that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship.” Although not made public, the guidelines would reportedly allow US officials to meet with their Taiwanese counterparts in US federal buildings and at Taiwanese representative offices in the US,