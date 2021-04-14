Researchers suggest new treatment for COVID-19

Taiwanese researchers have found that combining two existing drugs with antiviral medication remdesivir could be effective in limiting the COVID-19 virus’ ability to replicate, Academia Sinica said on Monday.

A research team led by Carmay Lim (林小喬) of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences and Hanna Yuan (袁小琀) of the Institute of Molecular Biology found that disulfiram, a drug used to support the treatment of chronic alcoholism, and ebselen, a drug for depression and mania, could inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication when combined with remdesivir.

Disulfiram and ebselen have been available on the market for years and are relatively inexpensive, making them highly accessible, especially for less-affluent countries looking for a viable way to treat the disease, the team said.

The team was able to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in Vero cells, which are used as host cells for growing viruses, by using the three drugs in combination, but the findings still need to be tested in clinical trials, Lim said.

One of the researchers, Chen Ting (陳婷), said that remdesivir has been scientifically proven to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2, but certain “nonstructural proteins” have enabled the virus to resist drugs like remdesivir as it replicates and evade immune responses.

Chen said that her team’s strategy was to target those proteins to prevent SARS-CoV-2 genome replication and to create a high barrier to viral resistance and/or evasion of antiviral drugs.

The team found that disulfiram and ebselen were effective in this area, she said.

The study was published last month in the journal ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science.