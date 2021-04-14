Ottawa denies it pressed forum over Tsai award

Staff writer, with CNA





The Canadian government on Monday said there is no truth to a news report that it threatened to withhold funding from a US-based non-profit organization, which reportedly proposed giving an award to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The Halifax International Security Forum, which holds its signature forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, each year, is planning to present its “2020 John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service” to Tsai, Politico reported on Monday.

The Canadian government threatened to withdraw its financial support of the organization if it went through with the plan to give the award to Tsai, Politico reported, adding that Ottawa feared it would provoke China.

However, at a meeting of the Canadian parliament’s Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, Canadian Minister of Defense Harjit Sajjan denied the report, Canadian media reported.

“That is absolutely false,” Sajjan was reported as saying. “The Halifax International Security Forum is an independent organization and they make their own choices with regards to the awards.”

When the funding request comes to him, as it does every year, he would “take a look at it,” he said.

Sajjan spokesman Todd Lane said that the government had provided funding for the organization last year under a contribution agreement, but had no part in its decisions.

According to the Politico report, the situation remained at an impasse, as the organization has “not yet announced the winner” of the prize since its event in November last year, although it has said that Tsai would be “an ideal fit.”