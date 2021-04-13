Amendments expand animal abuse definition

By Lin Liang-sheng / Staff reporter





The legislature’s Economics Committee yesterday approved proposed amendments to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) that would define abuse as the use of violence, the improper use of drugs or tools, inaction or other behavior that causes harm to animals.

The improvement of animal welfare was also introduced as an aim of the act in the proposals that were passed.

Article 14-1 of the act states that without the prior consent of competent authorities, animals cannot be captured using explosive materials, poison, electricity, corrosive substances, traps or firearms other than a tranquilizer gun.

Under the proposed amendments, the words “without prior consent of competent authorities” would be removed from the article, banning the capture of animals using the listed methods entirely.

At the committee meeting, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) raised concerns about reports that people have been hunting and killing green iguanas using firecrackers and bows and arrows to control the highly invasive species.

Green iguanas are not a protected species in the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法), she said.

Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said that without owners, green iguanas are similarly not protected by the Animal Protection Act.

However, abuse of any animal is wrong, he said, adding that the council would draft proposals to address the issue.