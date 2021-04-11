Diplomats from several countries on Friday attended the start of the annual Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage at the Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲).
The temple, the General Association of Chinese Taoism, the General Association of Chinese Culture and the Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association invited diplomatic personnel from 13 countries and their families to attend the procession of the sea goddess Matsu (媽祖) — a nine-day, 340km journey to more than 100 temples.
Jenn Lann Temple chairman Yen Chin-piao (顏清標) greeted diplomatic staff and their families at a banquet before the start of the pilgrimage, which has been ranked by Discovery Channel as one of the top three religious events in the world and attracts millions of attendees each year.
Saint Lucian Ambassador Edwin Laurent said he had heard about the event and was excited to participate for the first time.
Acting deputy director of the Polish Office in Taipei Aleksandra Byra-Rys said it was beautiful that different religions and cultures coexist in Taiwan.
Other participants said it was impressive that Taiwan could hold an event of this scale amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the group paid their respects to Matsu before proceeding to the viewing stand.
The diplomats were greeted by followers on their way to the temple, and many said they were impressed at the passion and friendliness of Taiwanese.
A representative from a South American country said the event was reminiscent of a carnival.
Another said the atmosphere was “open-minded” and accepting, whereas religious events abroad are often only attended by devout followers.
A representative from a European country said it was amazing to witness the dedication and faith Taiwanese had for Matsu.
Commenting on how attendees helped each other, distributing water, towels and other items along the way, the European representative said it was the same spirit that allowed Taiwan to contain COVID-19.
The procession is on Tuesday to arrive at Fengtien Temple (奉天宮) in Chiayi County, where a ceremony would be held to celebrate the birthday of the sea goddess, before the pilgrims’ return journey starts that evening.
Additional reporting by CNA
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
KEEPING FOCUSED: Premier Su Tseng-chang was said to have commended Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, but said the tragedy takes priority Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has submitted a verbal resignation in the wake of the Taroko Express No. 408 train crash two days ago, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. In a call, Lin told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that he wished to step down, to take responsibility for the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years. As of press time last night, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office had revised the death toll from 51, which had been reported on the previous day, to 50, after DNA testing showed that what had