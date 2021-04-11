Diplomats attend start of Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage

By Lo Chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Diplomats from several countries on Friday attended the start of the annual Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage at the Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲).

The temple, the General Association of Chinese Taoism, the General Association of Chinese Culture and the Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association invited diplomatic personnel from 13 countries and their families to attend the procession of the sea goddess Matsu (媽祖) — a nine-day, 340km journey to more than 100 temples.

Jenn Lann Temple chairman Yen Chin-piao (顏清標) greeted diplomatic staff and their families at a banquet before the start of the pilgrimage, which has been ranked by Discovery Channel as one of the top three religious events in the world and attracts millions of attendees each year.

Saint Lucian Ambassador Edwin Laurent said he had heard about the event and was excited to participate for the first time.

Acting deputy director of the Polish Office in Taipei Aleksandra Byra-Rys said it was beautiful that different religions and cultures coexist in Taiwan.

Other participants said it was impressive that Taiwan could hold an event of this scale amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the group paid their respects to Matsu before proceeding to the viewing stand.

The diplomats were greeted by followers on their way to the temple, and many said they were impressed at the passion and friendliness of Taiwanese.

A representative from a South American country said the event was reminiscent of a carnival.

Another said the atmosphere was “open-minded” and accepting, whereas religious events abroad are often only attended by devout followers.

A representative from a European country said it was amazing to witness the dedication and faith Taiwanese had for Matsu.

Commenting on how attendees helped each other, distributing water, towels and other items along the way, the European representative said it was the same spirit that allowed Taiwan to contain COVID-19.

The procession is on Tuesday to arrive at Fengtien Temple (奉天宮) in Chiayi County, where a ceremony would be held to celebrate the birthday of the sea goddess, before the pilgrims’ return journey starts that evening.

Additional reporting by CNA