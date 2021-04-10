TRAFFIC
Scooter exams expanded
People with vehicle licenses who wish to obtain a scooter license would from May 3 no longer be allowed to skip the written test, the Directorate-General of Highways announced on Thursday. The regulation also applies to light and heavy motorcycles, it said. Currently, holders of vehicle licenses can skip the written test and obtain a scooter license after a road test, which is usually conducted on a closed road. They were exempted because the questions in the tests for different licenses are similar, the agency said. The level of difficulty for scooter exams has also been raised, as part of the government’s effort to reduce motorcycle crashes, it said, adding that more situational questions have been added to differentiate the exam from other licensing tests. About 260,000 people apply for scooter licenses in Taiwan every year, and 50,000 of them already hold other licenses, agency statistics showed.
CULTURE
Ang Lee to get fellowship
Film director Ang Lee (李安) is to become the third Asian ever to receive a fellowship at the British Academy Film Awards tomorrow, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced on Tuesday. “Lee is one of the world’s most pioneering and revered contemporary filmmakers whose groundbreaking films are highly acclaimed spanning multiple genres throughout his producing, writing and directing career,” the academy said on its Web site. Lee has won several BAFTA awards for his movies Sense and Sensibility; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; and Brokeback Mountain. He also won the award in the best director category at the Oscars for Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi. Lee said that “it’s a tremendous honor to receive the BAFTA Academy Fellowship and be counted among such brilliant filmmakers,” who have previously been awarded the fellowship.
SOCIETY
Agency promotes trails
The Forestry Bureau has selected three of the about 130 trails it operates — the Cypress Forest Trail in the Taipingshan (太平山) area, the Tefuye Historic Trail in the Alishan (阿里山) area and the Nenggao Cross-Ridge Old Trail in Taroko National Park (太魯閣國家公園) — for special promotion, the bureau said at an event last week. “These trails are unique and represent different challenges, which we think will meet the interests of different hikers,” bureau General Secretary Lin Hao-chen (林澔貞) said. Some other remarkable trails are eco-craft trails, which are built with on-site materials and maintained using techniques that minimize effects on the environment, she added. The Taiwan Thousand Miles Trail Association, which shared its knowledge of local eco-craft trails with bureau officials, said it would work with the bureau to promote the techniques in other countries.
DEFENSE
Navy expects gun system
The navy expects the delivery of 13 sets of the MK15 Block 1B Phalanx advanced radar-controlled gun system from the US in the first half of this year, military sources said on Thursday, citing a delivery notification. The guns would be mounted on ships that are mostly equipped with the outdated Block 1A Phalanx systems, the sources said. The Ministry of National Defense has said that the new system is for short-range defense against small ships or missiles. It features a 20mm cannon with a rotating cluster of six barrels that can fire 4,500 rounds per minute and has a range of 1.5km. It is also equipped with radar and an infrared sensor.
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
KEEPING FOCUSED: Premier Su Tseng-chang was said to have commended Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, but said the tragedy takes priority Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has submitted a verbal resignation in the wake of the Taroko Express No. 408 train crash two days ago, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. In a call, Lin told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that he wished to step down, to take responsibility for the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years. As of press time last night, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office had revised the death toll from 51, which had been reported on the previous day, to 50, after DNA testing showed that what had