The Taiwan Society of Sleep Medicine yesterday warned that insufficient sleep might result in depression, anxiety and other mood disorders in children after a medical survey showed that 84.6 percent of high-school students in Taipei are not getting enough sleep.
The survey of about 20,000 children in Taipei was conducted by National Chengchi University professor of psychology Yang Chien-ming (楊建銘) and Taipei City Hospital Renai Branch pediatrician Chang Yung-sen (張詠森).
The majority of school-aged children in Taipei got fewer hours of sleep than recommended by the US National Sleep Foundation, especially older children, who were found to get less sleep than younger ones, the survey showed.
While 80.5 percent of preschool children have enough sleep, the figure dropped to 61.5 percent for elementary-school students and 15.4 percent for junior and senior-high school students, while 45.7 percent of high-school children are sleep-deprived, the survey showed.
Low-quality sleep is linked to other factors, including discomfort stemming from asthma-induced nighttime coughing, hayfever and eczema, which leads to difficulty falling asleep, shallow sleep and daytime fatigue, it said.
Children who use cellphones, tablets and computers within an hour of going to bed also slept less and reported drowsiness during the day, it said.
Children who have insufficient sleep are more likely to develop attention-deficit disorders and other mood or behavior-affecting conditions, the survey showed.
In teenagers, chronic lack of sleep is correlated to depression, anxiety and inhibited growth, the society said.
Parents should encourage good sleeping habits by using an alarm clock to set bedtime, which can also remind children to pack their bag for the next day and set aside their toys as they prepare mentally for sleep, it said.
Alarm clocks also help parents avoid arguments with children over bedtime, which reduces delays, it said, adding that parents must be firm in making their child go to bed on time.
Sunlight inhibits melatonin and helps keep children awake during the day, so window shades should be opened to let in sunlight 15 to 20 minutes before the child gets out of bed, it said, adding that sunlight during breakfast and on the way to to school also helps.
A later bedtime should be considered for children who have a hard time falling asleep, but they should not be allowed to oversleep on weekends, it said.
Parents should help children plan their day to have sufficient sleep during the school week so that they would not oversleep on weekends, which could lead to changes in their sleep schedule, the society said.
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
KEEPING FOCUSED: Premier Su Tseng-chang was said to have commended Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, but said the tragedy takes priority Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has submitted a verbal resignation in the wake of the Taroko Express No. 408 train crash two days ago, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. In a call, Lin told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that he wished to step down, to take responsibility for the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years. As of press time last night, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office had revised the death toll from 51, which had been reported on the previous day, to 50, after DNA testing showed that what had