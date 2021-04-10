The government might relax quarantine measures for people who visited Palau under a “travel bubble” arrangement if all first returnees test negative for COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The first group of 100 travelers left for Palau under the scheme on April 1 and returned to Taiwan on Sunday.
Upon return, they are required to practice 14 days of self-health management, including stricter measures on the first five days, the center said, adding that additional measures would apply should any group member test positive.
Photo: CNA
All returnees have thus far observed the rules so that the stricter measures on the first days might be waived for future groups, it said, adding that it hopes this would boost the sales of the tours, which have thus far been sluggish.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the returnees were tested yesterday, and the results would come back tomorrow.
If they all test negative, the center might relax the rules for future groups, Chuang said.
The center yesterday reported one suspected serious reaction to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
After receiving the jab, a man in his 20s experienced fever and headache, but his symptoms have eased after treatment with antipyretic painkillers and a saline drip, Chuang said.
While fever is a common reaction to the vaccine, the case was classified as a suspected serious adverse reaction because of the medical treatment, Chuang said, adding that classification criteria might be updated.
As of Thursday, 21,807 people have received the vaccine in Taiwan, including 1,687 on that day, CECC data showed.
The center on Thursday reported a first suspected serious adverse reaction to the vaccine: bruises on the body of a man, also in his 20s.
The bruises appeared on the fifth day after he received the jab, but have since eased, Chuang said, adding that doctors ruled out blood clotting.
The CECC has no plan to stop the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but people who want to get vaccinated should consult a doctor in advance, he said.
Meanwhile, the center yesterday reported four new imported cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Taiwan to 1,054.
One new case was a Taiwanese in her 50s who lives in Italy, but has been in Taiwan since Dec. 27 last year, the center said.
On Tuesday, she sought treatment for fever at a hospital, where she was subsequently tested, the CECC said.
On Wednesday, she experienced shortness of breath and was transferred to a negative-pressure isolation ward for treatment, the center said.
Her test result came back positive yesterday, the CECC said, adding that it classifies the case as imported because her CT value of 34 and COVID-19 antibodies suggest that she was infected a while ago.
CT values indicate the viral load. The higher the CT value in a person’s blood, the lower the viral load, with a reading in the mid or high 30s suggesting that only non-infectious viral debris is present.
The second and third cases were two migrant workers in their 20s from the Philippines, one female and one male, the CECC said.
The fourth case was a Taiwanese in his 30s who had been in the UK for work since January last year, the center said, adding that he tested positive after returning on March 26.
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
KEEPING FOCUSED: Premier Su Tseng-chang was said to have commended Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, but said the tragedy takes priority Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has submitted a verbal resignation in the wake of the Taroko Express No. 408 train crash two days ago, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. In a call, Lin told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that he wished to step down, to take responsibility for the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years. As of press time last night, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office had revised the death toll from 51, which had been reported on the previous day, to 50, after DNA testing showed that what had