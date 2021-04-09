Damage to a cooling water pipe at the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門) last year did not affect safety at the facility, the Atomic Energy Council (AEC) said yesterday.
The incident came to light recently after local media revealed that state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) workers had damaged a water pipe when digging into the ground near the power plant late last year.
The damage to the cooling water pipe occurred during a radiation safety check that included a soil and underground water system inspection, the report said.
An AEC worker stationed at the plant reported that the facility had a seawater cooling system, and that its two reactors and fuel rods remained at proper temperatures, the council said.
The stability of the nuclear reactors and safe storage of fuel rods at the facility were also checked, the AEC said.
However, the council said it would issue Taipower a warning for the safety breach and ask it to make improvements.
Although operations have officially started to decommission the plant, the fuel rods have not yet been removed from its two reactors.
As a result, the damage to the cooling water pipe meant that the reactors were operating at higher temperatures, using just one cooling water pipe rather than two, the report said.
If that pipe had been damaged, it could have caused a nuclear disaster, it added.
Taipower said that the two reactors at the plant have been shut down for several years and reactor temperatures kept within the required safety range.
Despite the damage, the second cooling pipe functioned normally, and safety at the plant was in no way compromised, Taipower said.
There is a backup cooling system for nuclear reactors and the safe storage of spent fuel pools, it added.
Taipower has repaired the ruptured pipe and is to review operational controls and procedures regarding soil examination and digging to prevent a recurrence, it said.
With the plant in the decommissioning process, only two other nuclear reactors at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) and another at the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County are operating.
Energy generated from the three reactors accounted for nearly 9.6 percent of the nation’s total electricity generated yesterday, Taipower data showed.
The government plans to decommission all nuclear power generation reactors by 2025.
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
KEEPING FOCUSED: Premier Su Tseng-chang was said to have commended Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, but said the tragedy takes priority Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has submitted a verbal resignation in the wake of the Taroko Express No. 408 train crash two days ago, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. In a call, Lin told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that he wished to step down, to take responsibility for the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years. As of press time last night, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office had revised the death toll from 51, which had been reported on the previous day, to 50, after DNA testing showed that what had