The government “missed an opportunity to reform” the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) after the derailment of the Puyuma Express No. 6432 in Yilan County in 2018, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.
Chiang made the remarks at a meeting of the KMT’s Central Standing Committee in Taipei after 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured on Friday last week when the Taroko Express No. 408, traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung, hit a crane truck at 9:28am as it was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林).
“Passive inaction” gave rise to last week’s tragedy, Chiang said.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
In the aftermath of the 2018 incident, the Executive Yuan should have led an interministerial review of the TRA, he said.
However, the government missed the opportunity to reform the TRA, he said.
He accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of being uninterested in leading coordination among ministries and of neglecting “basic” tasks, including calling meetings of the Food Safety Board and the Public Safety Board.
After the Puyuma crash, Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) took over as minister of transportation and communications.
Lin in 2019 told an interviewer that strong support from the central government would be necessary for the TRA to successfully transform, Chiang said.
It was Lin’s opinion that without determination among people in the highest positions of power, attempts at organizational transformation would fail, Chiang said.
Those comments are “especially heartbreaking” in light of the present situation, he said.
If Su or Lin had “done a little more” before last week’s crash, there would not be so many grieving families, Chiang said.
If the Executive Yuan accomplished more and was less involved in factional struggles, political calculations and “meaningless internal propaganda,” perhaps tragedy could be avoided, he said.
“Such accidents cannot be forgotten, let alone ignored,” he said.
The KMT is to use its supervisory power as an opposition party to make the tragedy a turning point for reform of the TRA, he said.
It would continue to urge the Democratic Progressive Party to learn from and reflect on the incident, he said.
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
KEEPING FOCUSED: Premier Su Tseng-chang was said to have commended Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, but said the tragedy takes priority Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has submitted a verbal resignation in the wake of the Taroko Express No. 408 train crash two days ago, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. In a call, Lin told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that he wished to step down, to take responsibility for the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years. As of press time last night, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office had revised the death toll from 51, which had been reported on the previous day, to 50, after DNA testing showed that what had