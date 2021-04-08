Rot in pineapples due to poor handling: council

IDEAL TEMPERATURE: The government asked suppliers of Taiwanese pineapples to send personnel to overseas markets to check importers’ temperature management

CNA, with staff writer





Core rot reported in Taiwanese pineapples exported to Singapore and Japan was caused by poor temperature control in the supply chain, and the government has introduced measures to prevent a recurrence, Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said on Tuesday.

The council has reached out to consumers in Singapore and Japan, and has contacted Taiwanese businesses and nationals abroad to assure them that overseas buyers would be given fresh pineapples if they have purchased fruits with core rot, Chen told reporters during a conference call.

The council met with pineapple growers, packagers and merchants to remind them that the fruits should be kept at a 11°C to 15°C, ideally 13°C, during transportation, Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) said.

The council has asked Taiwanese suppliers to send personnel to overseas markets to check temperature management by importers and vendors there, Chen Junne-jih said.

The suppliers should also provide fresh pineapples as replacement if problems are found in their exports, he added.

Lin Chih-hung (林志鴻), the deputy head of the council’s Department of International Affairs, said similar problems had occurred when Taiwan first exported pineapples to China, which were alleviated through better temperature management.

Since China banned the importation of Taiwanese pineapples in late February, Taiwan has been exporting more of the fruit to Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, the council said.

From March 1 to Monday, pineapple exports to Japan totaled 2,906 tonnes, up from 624 tonnes a year earlier, while shipments to Singapore rose to 231 tonnes from 148 tonnes and exports to Hong Kong jumped to 2,289 tonnes from 122 tonnes, council data showed.