DPP at odds over countering proposed referendums

By Peng Wan-hsin and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





With potential referendums to be held in less than five months, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) remains at odds over whether to pursue its own proposals to counter the referendums backed by its political rivals.

The party had planned to hold its first set of policy sessions on Sunday, but postponed all related events after a Taroko Express train crashed on Friday last week, killing 50 people.

DPP lawmakers and councilors have been asked to hold at least one explanatory session in local offices nationwide to inform the public of government policies.

Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming attends a Central Standing Committee meeting at the party’s headquarters in Taipei on Wednesday last week. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

However, a consensus within the party has yet to be reached on whether to propose referendums to counter those potentially being held on Aug. 28.

A DPP legislator representing a district in southern Taiwan raised the concern that presenting counterproposals “would be tantamount to opposing the public.”

“Exasperating today’s confrontational atmosphere is not the best response,” the legislator said. “Executive Yuan policy is the counterproposal. If others are put forward, is that not equivalent to overruling our own policy?”

Others disagreed, saying lawmakers must explain government policy to the public.

If the DPP does not propose referendums defending its policy, “how are we to explain things to the public?” one lawmaker asked.

Taking the referendum against the importation of pork containing ractopamine as an example, another DPP legislator asked: “Who will cast a ballot saying they want to eat pork with ractopamine?”

DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said that no matter what, government officials must explain how they are going to respond to the referendums.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said that he supports proposing the party’s own referendums.

If the Executive Yuan wishes to propose a referendum, the Legislative Yuan has 15 days to approve or veto it, while legislators have about a month to deliberate a referendum proposed by a party caucus, he said.

As long as proposals are sent to the legislature before May 27, there would be time to make it onto the ballot, Ker said.

Regardless, the matter should be decided before policy sessions are held, he said.