The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is to postpone a series of planned events to promote its referendum proposals following the train accident in Hualien County on Friday last week, KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) said yesterday.
The decision to postpone the referendum campaign events was made at a meeting of the party’s referendum promotion committee, Wang told reporters in Taipei.
The first event, which was due to be held on Saturday, has been postponed by at least one week, she said.
Photo: Shih Hsiao-kuang, Taipei Times
The committee at the meeting yesterday did not set a date for when the events would be rescheduled, she said, adding that it would evaluate the situation and make an announcement later.
The committee plans to hold at least 500 campaign events across the nation, she added.
KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) is leading a petition to hold a referendum that would ask voters if they agree that the government should impose a complete ban on imports of pork products containing the leanness-enhancing drug ractopamine.
The other referendum proposal, initiated by KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), would ask voters if they agree that referendums should be held on the same day as national elections if an election is scheduled to take place within six months of a proposal to hold a referendum being approved.
Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), Aug. 28 is the next possible date for a referendum to be held.
Chiang said at a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting on March 24 that promoting the two referendum proposals “is one of the party’s most important political tasks this year.”
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had