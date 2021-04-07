KMT postpones referendum proposals campaign

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is to postpone a series of planned events to promote its referendum proposals following the train accident in Hualien County on Friday last week, KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) said yesterday.

The decision to postpone the referendum campaign events was made at a meeting of the party’s referendum promotion committee, Wang told reporters in Taipei.

The first event, which was due to be held on Saturday, has been postponed by at least one week, she said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang announces the delay of events to promote the party’s referendum proposals at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Shih Hsiao-kuang, Taipei Times

The committee at the meeting yesterday did not set a date for when the events would be rescheduled, she said, adding that it would evaluate the situation and make an announcement later.

The committee plans to hold at least 500 campaign events across the nation, she added.

KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) is leading a petition to hold a referendum that would ask voters if they agree that the government should impose a complete ban on imports of pork products containing the leanness-enhancing drug ractopamine.

The other referendum proposal, initiated by KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), would ask voters if they agree that referendums should be held on the same day as national elections if an election is scheduled to take place within six months of a proposal to hold a referendum being approved.

Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), Aug. 28 is the next possible date for a referendum to be held.

Chiang said at a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting on March 24 that promoting the two referendum proposals “is one of the party’s most important political tasks this year.”