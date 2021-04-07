Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines now includes all healthcare facility workers, while a further expansion is to be considered tomorrow, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it confirmed two new imported cases of COVID-19, both arrivals from Egypt.
Vaccine eligibility was yesterday expanded from frontline healthcare workers at designated COVID-19 hospitals to all healthcare facility workers.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) spokesperson, said that 17,245 people had as of yesterday morning received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Photo: CNA
Only 167 people were vaccinated on Monday, as it was a holiday, and there have been no new reports of adverse events following vaccinations, he said.
The batch of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on Sunday — the first allocation through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing program — expires on May 31, earlier than the batch that arrived in Taiwan last month, so the center is to discuss tomorrow if vaccine eligibility is to be expanded further, he added.
Many countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK, are still reviewing whether there is a correlation between blood-clotting events and the AstraZeneca vaccination, Chuang said, in an attempt to allay public concern over the vaccine’s safety.
The center adopted a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency and the WHO last month, which said that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and that vaccinations should continue, he said.
The European Medicines Agency is expected to issue new guidance today, so the center would modify the policy if needed, he added.
Chuang meanwhile said that two new imported cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
Two Taiwanese men who early last month traveled to Egypt for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday had symptoms, even though they provided the required negative polymerase chain reaction test results before boarding their plane.
The men reported experiencing symptoms to airport quarantine officers upon their arrival. On Monday last week, one began coughing, while the other had a cough, a runny nose, a sore throat and a headache, and their airport tests returned positive yesterday, Chuang said.
Two of the five passengers who sat near the men on the flight were placed in home isolation, while the other three are staying at centralized quarantine facilities, he added.
Chuang said Taiwan has had 1,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 36 of them still being treated in hospitals.
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
‘CORRECT IMMEDIATELY’: TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said that the US space agency had hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people in China NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of quarrels the Asian nation has waded into over wording it deems politically sensitive. The US space agency has hurt the feelings of the Asian country’s 1.4 billion people with the reference on its Web site, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮). The space agency needs to “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. A commentary published by People.cn — a Web site run by the People’s Daily, a
NOTORIOUS RECORD: The annual report by the US Department of State said that forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, such as fishing Foreign workers in Taiwan are generally exploited, and foreign fishers working for Taiwanese employers are commonly subjected to poor working conditions, a report published on Tuesday by the US government said. The annual report on human rights practices was published by the US Department of State. This year’s report again underscored Taiwan’s notorious record in treating foreign workers and members of fishing crews, an issue that the department has previously raised. By “foreign workers” in Taiwan, the report refers mainly to those from Southeast Asia. “Forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, including domestic services, fishing, manufacturing, meat processing and construction,”
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had