US must work with allies to protect Taiwan: senator

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





US Senator Rick Scott has called on the US to work with its allies to curb China’s influence and protect Taiwan’s freedom and security.

Scott, a Republican, wrote an opinion piece published on Thursday in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news Web site and weekly magazine.

The Chinese National People’s Congress last month passed changes to Hong Kong’s electoral rules that almost halve the proportion of directly elected representatives in the Legislative Council, and requires all candidates to be vetted for political loyalty to Beijing.

Scott wrote that the changes represent an end to the “one country, two systems” framework.

The framework, which for years afforded Hong Kong a high level of autonomy, would no longer exist, he wrote.

“With communist China’s domination of Hong Kong essentially complete, its eyes are already turning to Taiwan. It is now more important than ever for [US] President Joe Biden to work with our allies to contain Beijing’s reach and protect the freedom and security of Taiwan,” Scott wrote.

For decades, China has threatened Taiwan and lately has done so explicitly in word and deed, he wrote.

China’s increasingly frequent harassment and intimidation of Taiwanese, including regular military incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, should concern all of the world’s democracies, he wrote.

Scott said that China’s behavior means that the US’ relationship with Taiwan is more important than ever.