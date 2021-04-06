After a Chinese-made hard drive was discovered in a military computer network system, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) on Sunday proposed establishing a qualification system for electronics suppliers.
The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology was setting up a cloud service network for the air force when the hard drive was discovered, but the device was replaced before any information was compromised, a source said.
The institute had informed its suppliers that it cannot use Chinese-made information technology (IT) products, so the supplier would be responsible for the hard drive, the source said, adding that the institute would consider follow-up measures if a similar incident occurred.
“However, some products labeled as made in China are Taiwanese products that are only manufactured in China, so a system to clearly distinguish between them is needed,” the source said, adding that such products might not compromise information security.
The government should establish a system that categorizes IT products based on their functionality and their level of importance to the systems they are used in, the source said.
Tsai said that a qualification system for suppliers of electronic products to the government has become necessary given the pervasiveness of Chinese-made IT products, as well as the propensity of some Chinese companies to hide the country of origin on their packaging.
Such a system would make the source of products more transparent and encourage Taiwanese companies to manufacture IT products locally, he said.
Military branches and the National Security Bureau prohibit the use of Chinese-made computer and information products, so more transparency would benefit the existing policy, he said.
“The Executive Yuan has also asked all government agencies and subcontractors to replace all Chinese-made products in their use by the end of the year,” he said.
Protecting information security in the government involves a two-tiered approach, he said.
“First, there needs to be a system to regulate suppliers, to classify them so that questionable companies cannot bid on government contracts,” he said.
“Second, the government must encourage Taiwanese companies to manufacture domestically, which would make the manufacturing process transparent,” he said.
Tsai also urged the institute to invest more to develop its own whole-system solutions, rather than buying components from suppliers.
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
‘CORRECT IMMEDIATELY’: TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said that the US space agency had hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people in China NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of quarrels the Asian nation has waded into over wording it deems politically sensitive. The US space agency has hurt the feelings of the Asian country’s 1.4 billion people with the reference on its Web site, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮). The space agency needs to “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. A commentary published by People.cn — a Web site run by the People’s Daily, a
NOTORIOUS RECORD: The annual report by the US Department of State said that forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, such as fishing Foreign workers in Taiwan are generally exploited, and foreign fishers working for Taiwanese employers are commonly subjected to poor working conditions, a report published on Tuesday by the US government said. The annual report on human rights practices was published by the US Department of State. This year’s report again underscored Taiwan’s notorious record in treating foreign workers and members of fishing crews, an issue that the department has previously raised. By “foreign workers” in Taiwan, the report refers mainly to those from Southeast Asia. “Forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, including domestic services, fishing, manufacturing, meat processing and construction,”
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had