Singaporean store chain recalls Taiwanese pineapples

Staff writer, with CNA





NTUC FairPrice, a Singaporean supermarket chain, on Saturday said that it had removed all Taiwanese pineapples from its shelves after customers complained of core rot in the fruits.

A FairPrice spokesperson said that customers who had bought Taiwanese pineapples could ask for replacement or refund.

Fairprice, one of a number of Singaporean supermarket chains that import Taiwanese pineapples, would work with the supplier to investigate the cause of the problem, the spokesperson said.

A pineapple is pictured in Singapore on Friday showing core rot. Photo courtesy of a reader via CNA

The pineapples went on sale at FairPrice supermarkets on March 18.

On March 25, the chain launched a two-week promotional campaign for Taiwanese agricultural products, including pineapples.

In Taiwan, Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) said that core rot in the pineapples at FairPrice occurred because suppliers did not store them at the right temperature during shipping.

The council has advised Taiwanese pineapple suppliers to ensure that the fruits are kept at 11oC to 13oC from producer to vendor, in line with the council’s standard operating procedure for cold shipping, he said.

Chen suggested that suppliers limit their pineapple exports and wait until one batch has been sold before shipping another.

The sale of Taiwanese pineapples at FairPrice supermarkets began after China on March 1 banned pineapple imports from Taiwan, citing infestation with scale insects.