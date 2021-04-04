The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is to inspect all construction sites near railways following a train crash in Hualien County that killed at least 51 people, the agency said yesterday.
TRA Deputy Director-General Du Wei (杜微) made the announcement in the wake of the incident, which occurred when a Taroko Express train crashed inside Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after hitting a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance.
The vehicle had slid down a hill to the tracks from a nearby TRA construction site.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The agency is investigating rail-side operations since the accident, Du told a news conference in Taipei.
The TRA had previously requested that construction at all sites near railways be halted over the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, he added.
The TRA is inspecting all sites where the railway could possibly be obstructed, and these projects would be halted until they meet the agency’s standards, he said.
It is also investigating the reason the construction project near the site of the train crash had been delayed to the end of next month when it was to be completed by Jan. 20, he added.
The crash highlights transportation risks, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said.
Safety nets and fences should be erected at all construction projects near areas with weak infrastructure or a slope, Wang said, adding that he would discuss the issue with TRA officials.
All parties accountable for the incident would be held responsible and the construction company, as well as any affiliated contractors, would be asked to remunerate the victims or their families per their contractual obligations, Du said.
The agency would look into revising its policy on allowing ticket sales for standing passengers, Wang said, adding that it does not yet have enough information to make such a decision.
The TRA allows 15 standing passengers per carriage on Taroko Express trains, which it permitted after trials as it is popular among travelers, it said.
The TRA will compare the list of victims with its records of non-seated tickets sold to try to establish whether standing passengers were at greater risk for injury, Du said.
Meanwhile, an image of an internal chat group among TRA employees was yesterday leaked to media. Messages in the chat indicated that some staff had suggested that the agency blame the construction company for the incident.
The TRA confirmed that some people had suggested such tactics, but the agency had not adopted the measures.
The TRA will shoulder any responsibility that it should rightly shoulder, Du said.
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to
Taipei officials on Friday removed a potted plant installation in Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) after receiving complaints that the trouser-shaped planters were frightening visitors after dark. Inspired by a popular installation in Busan, South Korea, the creator used recycled materials to make the planters, the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said. The pairs of pants with flowers sprouting from the waist were installed early this month in different postures among hedges in the park. They quickly gained attention online as people shared photographs of the disembodied trousers and discussed how frightening they are in the dark, with some saying they thought they
‘CORRECT IMMEDIATELY’: TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said that the US space agency had hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people in China NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of quarrels the Asian nation has waded into over wording it deems politically sensitive. The US space agency has hurt the feelings of the Asian country’s 1.4 billion people with the reference on its Web site, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮). The space agency needs to “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. A commentary published by People.cn — a Web site run by the People’s Daily, a